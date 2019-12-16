K24 Logo

"Harold Bloom is a badly needed antidote to what goes on in today’s academy"

David Mikics, the editor of Bloom's last book "The American Canon," answered K24’s questions about Bloom’s legacy and posthumous publications

BAŞAK BİNGÖL YÜCE
"Poetry remains the center for me even when I’m writing prose"

In an exclusive interview for K24, Ben Lerner answered questions by Donat Bayer, the Turkish translator of Lerner's book of collected poems, "No Art"

DONAT BAYER
Jailed writer Ahmet Altan wins German literary award

Ahmet Altan, who was re-arrested earlier this month days after being released from a three-year-long detention in jail, received this year’s Geschwister-Scholl Prize. Altan sent an acceptance message to the ceremony held in Munich

K24
A global novel romanticism

Orhan Pamuk does narrate the “local” as Kirsch tells us, sure, but he does this by turning the image into an allegory. He diagrams the fluid reality of a society by reducing it to sharp dualities

MEHMET FATİH USLU
"The value of PICT lies not in a diploma but in our teachers"

Located in France, the Paris Institute for Critical Thinking reimagines the academy as a venue of learning for its own sake. Co-founders Evrim Emir-Sayers and David Selim Sayers discuss the birth of the institute, their schedule, and why we need independent venues to foster critical thinking

K24
Turkey's Kulturkampf*

It’s not easy for political power to create culture. It is far easier for it to interfere in the existing culture, for it to prevent or ban what exists. This is what AKP will eventually resort to in its search for “cultural hegemony”

MURAT BELGE
Kurdish literature and exile

If the first sparks of contemporary Kurdish literature were lit in exile, it was to catch fire in its own land. But those initial flames of exile, the foundation of our contemporary literature, are unfortunately being extinguished

FIRAT CEWERÎ
Make room for Biberyan please

We need to make room for Zaven Biberyan in this country's literature. In my view this place should be somewhere at the top, among the very greatest

ROBER KOPTAŞ
Among her selves

Mary Oliver who died last week was once described by the New York Times as “far and away, this country's best-selling poet.” One reason for that might be the unmistakable influence on her poetry of two pillars of American thought—Ralph Waldo Emerson and William James

YASEMİN ÇONGAR
Growing old with a vampire by your side

It is only in fiction that immortality is an option and perhaps that is why as one grows older, vampire stories recover their power to scare

ANDREW FINKEL
"Our culture is bound to crash"

Erlend Loe answers K24's questions about his work, the cultural atmosphere of today, and civilisation...

SANEM SİRER
"Racism and sexism are not just personal vulnerabilities, they are institutionalized facts"

Fatma Aydemir, winner of the Franz Hessel Prize for her compelling debut Ellbogen, discusses her novel and themes, mainly identity issues in an exclusive interview for K24

SANEM SİRER

