T24 LogoT24 Logo
Dünya

Rescue drone turns into human safety net

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec

19 Aralık 2018 12:58

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec. 19 (DHA) - A group of designers at Guangdong Polytechnic University in China, have designed a new drone, which turns into a \"net guard drone\" when needed.
The net guard drone, designed by Liu Xiang, Diao Hao-Ming, Li Hao-Hu, Zhu Nan-Tong, Li Guo-Yu and Hu Zhen-Yuan from Guangdong Polytechnic University, is a single unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made together by joining four identical quadrants with propellers.
The drone takes off into the sky to rescue victims stuck at the top of high-rises in the event of a calamity requiring evacuation. It then, promptly, splits into four parts, as a safety net unfurls between the individual parts, creating a protective bed the victim can jump onto.
Once the victim lands safely in the net, the drone carries them to safety, ensuring no human lives are endangered in the high-altitude, high-risk rescue attempt.
While the technology to pull off such a complex rescue doesn’t really exist, the concept definitely makes a great case for how drones should be built in the future to assist humans in life-threatening situations.
The net guard drone is a winner of the Golden Pin Concept Design Award for the year 2018. (Photo)

Haber, değiştirilmeden kaynağından otomatik olarak eklenmiştir

ETİKETLER

Deniz KılınçIstanbul DecDHAGuangdong Polytechnic UniversityChinaTheLiu Xiang Diao HaoMing Li HaoHu Zhu NanTong Li GuoYuHu ZhenYuanUAVItOnceWhileGolden Pin Concept Design AwardPhoto
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24