Rescue drone turns into human safety net

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec. 19 (DHA) - A group of designers at Guangdong Polytechnic University in China, have designed a new drone, which turns into a \"net guard drone\" when needed.

The net guard drone, designed by Liu Xiang, Diao Hao-Ming, Li Hao-Hu, Zhu Nan-Tong, Li Guo-Yu and Hu Zhen-Yuan from Guangdong Polytechnic University, is a single unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made together by joining four identical quadrants with propellers.

The drone takes off into the sky to rescue victims stuck at the top of high-rises in the event of a calamity requiring evacuation. It then, promptly, splits into four parts, as a safety net unfurls between the individual parts, creating a protective bed the victim can jump onto.

Once the victim lands safely in the net, the drone carries them to safety, ensuring no human lives are endangered in the high-altitude, high-risk rescue attempt.

While the technology to pull off such a complex rescue doesn’t really exist, the concept definitely makes a great case for how drones should be built in the future to assist humans in life-threatening situations.

The net guard drone is a winner of the Golden Pin Concept Design Award for the year 2018. (Photo)