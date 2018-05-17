T24 LogoT24 Logo
Dünya

Moody's affirms ICBC Standard Bank's ratings

Istanbul, May 17 (DHA) - Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the ICBC Standard Bank Plc's (ICBC SB) long- and short-term deposit ratings of Baa3/Prime-3 and the bank's long-term issuer rating of Baa3

17 Mayıs 2018 14:47

Istanbul, May 17 (DHA) - Moody\'s Investors Service today affirmed the ICBC Standard Bank Plc\'s (ICBC SB) long- and short-term deposit ratings of Baa3/Prime-3 and the bank\'s long-term issuer rating of Baa3. At the same time, the rating agency upgraded ICBC SB\'s baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b1, its adjusted BCA to baa2 from baa3, and its subordinated debt rating to Baa3 from Ba1. The Counterparty Risk Assessments of Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) were also affirmed. The outlooks on the bank\'s long-term deposit and issuer ratings remain stable.

The upgrade of the BCA and adjusted BCA reflects the return to profit in 2017 following losses in previous years, which were driven by depressed commodities prices and a relatively high operating cost base.

The upgrade also reflects the steady integration of ICBC SB within the processes and customer base of its 60% owner, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC, A1 stable, baa2).

Haber, değiştirilmeden kaynağından otomatik olarak eklenmiştir

ETİKETLER

Istanbul MayDHAMoody Investors ServiceICBC Standard Bank Plc ICBC SBBaa3Prime3Baa3 AtICBC SBBCABaa3Ba1 The Counterparty Risk AssessmentsBaa2crPrime2crTheIndustrialCommercial BankChina Limited ICBC A1
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24