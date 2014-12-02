2014 yılının en iyi filmleri için geri sayım

2014 yılının en iyi filmleri bir kolaj videosu şeklinde bir araya getirildi.

Little White Lies Magazine'in haberine göre bu yılın en iyi filmleri sondan başa doğru şöyle:

25. Lucy

24. We Are The Best!

23. Timbuktu

22. Selma

21. Love Is Strange

20. Listen Up Philip

19. Godzilla

18. Starred Up

17. Why Don't You Play In Hell?

16. Mommy

15. The Babadook

14. Palo Alto

13. Ida

12. Goodbye To Language

11. Boyhood

10. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

9. Force Majeure (aka Turist)

8. God Help The Girl

7. The Double

6. Only Lovers Left Alive

5. Gone Girl

4. Nymphomaniac

3. Under The Skin

2. Inherent Vice

1. The Grand Budapest Hotel

Derginin hazırladığı videoyu şuradan izleyebilirsiniz: