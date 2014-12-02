T24 LogoT24 Logo
2014 yılının en iyi filmleri için geri sayım

Bu yıl vizyona giren en iyi filmler bir video ile bir araya getirildi

02 Aralık 2014 23:18

2014 yılının en iyi filmleri bir kolaj videosu şeklinde bir araya getirildi.

Little White Lies Magazine'in haberine göre bu yılın en iyi filmleri sondan başa doğru şöyle:

25. Lucy
24. We Are The Best!
23. Timbuktu
22. Selma
21. Love Is Strange
20. Listen Up Philip
19. Godzilla
18. Starred Up
17. Why Don't You Play In Hell?
16. Mommy
15. The Babadook
14. Palo Alto
13. Ida
12. Goodbye To Language
11. Boyhood
10. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
9. Force Majeure (aka Turist)
8. God Help The Girl
7. The Double
6. Only Lovers Left Alive
5. Gone Girl
4. Nymphomaniac
3. Under The Skin
2. Inherent Vice
1. The Grand Budapest Hotel

Derginin hazırladığı videoyu şuradan izleyebilirsiniz:

 

