Yıl 2016, Türkiye, bir cenaze hikâyesi

22 Ocak 2016
29 gün Diyarbakır Suriçi’inde cenazeleri yerde kalan İsa Oran ve Mesut Seviktek’in hikâyesi bu.
Öncelikle şunu söyleyeyim; bu yazıyı yaşananlar kayıt altına alınsın diye yazıyorum, 2016’nın Türkiye’sinde yaşananlar unutulmasın, tarih kaydetsin diye yazıyorum!
İsa Oran’ın babası Mehmet Oran ve Mesut Seviktek’in abisi İhsan Seviktek ile 30 Aralık 2015 günü tanıştım. O gün Diyarbakır’a gelen bir gurup aydın, sanatçı, çeşitli meslek guruplarından 106 kişiden oluşan Barış Savunucuları’nın programını yerelde organize ediyordum. Bir genç kız yanıma geldi, ağlıyordu. Suriçi’nde iki cenazenin yerde olduğunu ve ailelerinin perişan olduğunu söyledi ve yardımcı olmamızı istedi. Programa ekleme yaparak, o gün Barış Savunucuları’nın Diyarbakır toplantısında ailelerin yaşananları anlatmasını sağladık ve yine aynı gün bir grup aydın, Diyarbakır Valisi’ni ziyaret ederek cenazelerin yerden kaldırılması için destek istedik.
Bundan sonra yaşananları özetleyeyim. Ailelerle neredeyse her gün görüştüm, zaten hemen birkaç gün sonra aileler İHD Diyarbakır şubesinde açlık grevine başladılar. Bu arada bir yandan konuyu gündeme taşımaya çalışırken[1], bir yandan da İHD Diyarbakır Başkanı Raci Bilici ile aşındırmadığımız kapı kalmadı. Kurumlar arasında mekik dokuduk. Cenazelerin Yavuz Sultan Selim Okulu’nun bahçesinde olduğu ve oraya güvenlik güçlerinin giremeyeceği, oranın hendeklerin arkasında bulunduğu belirtildi. En son yaklaşık 10 gün önce Diyarbakır Valisi ile tekrar görüştük, sokağa çıkma yasağına 2 saatlik ara verilmesini, bu arada özel timlerin çekilmesini ve belediye cenaze aracı ile birlikte aileler ve sivil toplumdan oluşturulacak bir heyetin alana giderek cenazeleri alabileceği bir plan üzerinde anlaştık.
Bu arada 2 hafta önce Ankara ziyaretimizde Sayın Ahmet Davutoğlu ve İçişleri Bakanı Efkan Ala’ya da durumu ilettik.
Ondan sonra yaşananları basından biliyorsunuz zaten. 12 Ocak günü sokağa çıkma yasağına 2 saatlik bir ara verildi. Özel timlerin çekileceği söylenmesine rağmen, heyet Suriçi’ne gittiğinde, yüzlerce özel tim etraftaydı, daha sonra çatışma yoğunlaştı ve aileler cenazeyi alamadan Suriçi’nden döndü. O gün güvenlik güçlerinin ailelere ve giden heyete söylediği bir bilgi ise beni ve birçok kişiyi şaşırttı. Meğer zaten cenazelerin bahçesinde bulunduğu okulun içinde de özel timler varmış. Yani aslında cenazeler baştan beri özel timlerin bulunduğu mekânda imiş!
Ailelerin açlık grevi devam ederken, 2 gün önce, savcılık Diyarbakır İHD’yi arayarak, cenazelerin getirildiğini, morgda olduğunu ve teşhis için ailelerin morga gelmesini söylüyor.
Parçalanmış cenazeler
Baba Mehmet Oran ve abi İhsan Seviktek cenazeleri teşhis etmek için morga giderler.
Bundan sonrasını baba Mehmet Oran’dan dinleyelim:
“Savcılık ‘Sen gitme, morga girme bayılırsın’ dediler, ben de ‘Sizin vahşetinizi görmek için ayakta duracağım’ dedim. Morga girdim. Oğlumun kafası yerinde değildi, yakılmış, bir kimyasal madde dökülmüş gibi… Karnı deşilmiş, bağırsakları dışarıdaydı, paramparçaydı, et parçaları koparılmıştı, sanki bir hayvan koparmış gibi, oğlumu bir kolundan tanıyabildim, oğlumu paramparça etmişler”.
25 Yaşındaki Mesut Seviktek’in cenazesinde ise yüzlerce kurşun var. Abi İhsan anlatıyor:
“Kardeşim zaten kafatasından ve göğsünden aldığı yara ile şehit oluyor. Sonra üzerine yüzlerce kurşun sıkmışlar. Yüzü tanınmayacak hale gelmiş. Bir ölüyle böylesine uğraşmak ne demektir? Bunu yapmakla Türkiye’nin sorunu çözülmez, Kürt sorunu çözülmez.”
“93’te Lice’den nasıl bir kaşık almadan çıktıysak, 2015’te Sur’dan da öyle çıktık”
Doğrusu şaşkınım, kızgınım, öfkeliyim ve acı içindeyim. Birebir içinde olduğum, günlerce alınması için uğraş sarf ettiğimiz bu iki cenaze eğer baştan beri güvenlik güçlerinin elinde ise ya da alabilecekleri bir yerde ise neden bizi uğraştırdılar, neydi amaçlanan, doğrusu hala anlam verebilmiş değilim. Aileler baştan beri cenazelerin devletin elinde olduğunu düşünüyorlardı zaten, ben ne kadar naifmişim! Hangi sokaktan nasıl getirilebileceğinin planlarını yaparken, tamam bugün alınacaklar diye her gün içimde bir umut beklerken ne kadar naifmişim! Kamunun kapısını günlerce aşındırırken ne kadar naifmişim!
İhsan Bey şöyle diyor:
“Biz baştan beri size söyledik, cenazeler bu devletin elinde diye. Biz ilk günden beri cenazelerin orada yattığını biliyorduk, çünkü Suriçi’nde oturuyoruz, komşularımız, arkadaşlarımızla telefonlaşıyorduk, cenazeler okulun bahçesinde, okula da özel timler yerleşmiş diyorlardı.”
Mehmet Bey ekliyor:
“Biz ilk günden biliyorduk bu cenazeler devletin elinde, biz bu devleti tanıyoruz, ne kadar kirli olduklarını biz biliyoruz.”
İhsan Bey devam ediyor:
“Kardeşim Mesut’la 3 yıl birlikte cezaevinde yattık, o dönem kardeşimle açlık grevine girmiştim, şimdi kardeşimin cenazesini almak için annemle açlık grevindeyim”.
Yutkunuyorum.
“1993 yılında, bir bayram günüydü, devlet bizi köyden yolladı. O kargaşada Mesut’u köyde unutmuşuz, ertesi gün köyde kalan bir komşu aradı, haber verdi, gittik Mesut’u aldık. Mesut inşaatlarda çalıştı, sokaklarda boyacılık yaptı, en sonunda beraber bir market açtık Suriçi’nde. Zorla bir hayat kurduk. Şimdi o market de yok, yıkılmış. 93’te Lice’den nasıl bir kaşık almadan çıktıysak, 2015’te Sur’dan da öyle çıktık.”
“Bu siyasi bir sorundur, silahla, hendekle, imhayla çözülmez”
Biz konuşurken, İHD’de ailelerin açlık grevi yaptığı salonun duvarlarında hareketlilik var. İki genç resim daha duvara asılıyor, Turgay Girçek ve Gündüz Akmeşe’nin resimleri. Aslında 4 gün önce öldürülmüşler ama aileleri öldürüldüğünü dün haber almışlar. Ben duvarda her geçen gün artan genç resimlere bakıyorum. Sarsıldığımı fark eden İhsan Bey kolumu tutuyor, beni oturtuyor, o acılı haliyle bir yandan da bana güç vermeye çalışıyor:
“Bak sonuç budur. Devlet aylarca şehitlikleri bombaladı, Kürtlerin mezarlıklarına yapmadığını bırakmadı, sonra da sorunu hendek meselesine indirdi. Siz bu kadar mezarlık bombaladıktan sonra ne olacak sanıyordunuz, Kürt gençlerin bu yapılanları yiyip yutacağını mı sanıyorsunuz? O zamanlar hendek yoktu, mezarlıkları neden bombaladınız?
Bu siyasi bir sorundur, silahla, hendekle, imhayla çözülmez.”
“Polis, asker ailelerine sesleniyorum: Vatan sağ olsun demeyin!”
İhsan Bey’in bir de asker, polis ailelerine sözü var:
“Polis, asker anaları da bu acıları görsünler artık. Bak ben bu acılı halimle söylüyorum. Biz asker ölse de polis ölse de üzülüyoruz. Polis, asker ailelerine sesleniyorum. Evlatlarımız üzerine vatan sağ olsun demeyin, ölen evladınızı düşünüyorsanız barış için çabalayın. Empati yapın. Mesut benim kardeşimdi. Onu öldürdüler, yetmedi, üzerine yüzden fazla kurşun boşaltmışlar. Biz yine de diyoruz ki bunlar son olsun. Bizim çocuklarımız Kürt halkının Türk halkının son kurbanları olsun. Çocuklarınızı feda ettirmeyin bu kirli savaşa.
Biran önce bu akıl tutulmasından hükümet çıksın. Dönülecek yer masadır. Masadan başka yer yoktur”.
Bu arada söze giren Mehmet Bey: “Her gelen sıkmış Mesut’a, hangi din, hangi insanlık, hangi Allah’ın kitabında bu var” diyor.
Ankara ziyaretimizde, “Her cenaze ile ilgileneceğiz, bizleri bilgilendirin” diyen Başbakan Davutoğlu başta olmak üzere yetkililere sormak istiyorum:
1 aydır bu cenazeler neredeydi?
Bu cenazeleri bu hale kim getirdi?
Bu cenazelere bunları yapanlar cezalandırılacak mı?
Tarih yazsın. Yıl 2016, Ocak ayı. 21 yaşındaki İsa Oran ve 25 yaşındaki Mesut Seviktek’in cenazeleri 29 gün Diyarbakır Suriçi’nde yerde kaldı, aileleri evlatlarının ölü bedenini alabilmek için açlık grevine girdi.19 Ocak tarihinde cenazeler morga getirildiğinde parçalanmıştı…
This is the story of İsa Oran and Mesut Seviktek, whose dead bodies were left lying on the ground for 29 days in Suriçi, Diyarbakır because they could not be retrieved.
Let me first of all say this; I am writing this article so that what happened will go on the record; so that what has happened in the Turkey of 2016 will not be forgotten, in order to ensure history records it!
I met İsa Oran’s father Mehmet Oran and Mesut Seviktek’s older brother İhsan Seviktek on December 30, 2015. I was organizing the program for Defenders of Peace in the city; 106 people from the initiative including intellectuals, artists and individuals from various vocational groups had come to Diyarbakır. A young woman came to me, she was crying. She said there were two dead bodies on the street in Suriçi, and their families were devastated and asked for our help. Making an addition to the program, we organized for the families to talk about what happened at the Defenders of Peace meeting that day, and again the same day, we visited the Governor of Diyarbakır as a group of intellectuals to ask for his support to retrieve the remains.
Let me summarize what happened afterwards: I met with the families almost every day, anyway just a few days later the families went on a hunger strike at the Diyarbakır branch office of Human Rights Association (İHD). In the meantime, while trying to bring the issue to the public agenda,[1] we kept going from door to door for support with the President of İHD Diyarbakır, Raci Bilici. We rushed from pillar to post between institutions. We were told that the bodies were in the garden of Yavuz Sultan Selim School and security forces could not go inside, that it was behind the trenches. Finally, about ten days ago, we met with the Governor of Diyarbakır again, and agreed on a plan that the curfew be lifted for two hours, and the special ops to retreat for that period so that with the municipality’s funeral coach, the families and a group of civil society representatives could go and retrieve the remains.
In the meantime, during our Ankara visit two weeks ago, we conveyed the situation to Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu and Ministry of Interior Affairs Efkan Ala as well.
You know what took place afterwards from the press anyway. On January 12, the curfew was lifted for two hours. Even though it was said that the special ops would retreat, when the group went to Suriçi there were hundreds of special ops around, then the conflict intensified, and families had to leave Suriçi without being able to get the bodies. Something the security forces told the family and the group that day surprised me and many people. It turns out there were special ops inside the school where the bodies lay anyway. That is to say, the remains were in a place where there were special ops to begin with!
While the families continued the hunger strike, two days ago, the prosecutor’s office calls Diyarbakır İHD and says that the bodies have been brought to the morgue and the families should come to the morgue to identify the bodies.
Disintegrated bodies
The father Mehmet Oran and brother İhsan Seviktek go to the morgue to identify the bodies.
Let’s hear the rest in the father Mehmet Oran’s words:
“The prosecutor’s office said, ‘you shouldn’t go, don’t go in the morgue, you’ll faint’, and I said, ‘I’ll keep remain standing to see your cruelty.’ I went in the morgue. My son’s head wasn’t intact; it was burned, as if a chemical substance had been poured over it… His torso was carved out, his intestines hanging out, all in pieces, pieces of flesh had been torn off, as if an animal had bitten them off, I was able to recognize my son only from one of his arms, they had ripped my boy to shreds.”
There are hundreds of bullets on the body of the 25 year old Mesut Seviktek. His brother İhsan tells us about it:
“My brother is anyway martyred by the wound in his skull and chest. Then they shot hundreds of bullets at him. His face has become unrecognizable. What does it mean to do this to a dead person? Turkey’s problem can’t be resolved by doing this, the Kurdish problem can’t be resolved like this.”
“Just like we had to leave Lice in 93 without even taking a spoon, that’s how we had to leave Sur in 2015”
To tell you the truth, I am astonished, angry, enraged and in pain. I was personally involved in this, I still haven’t been able to make sense of why they made us struggle for days to get the remains if the security forces had them in the first place or if the bodies were somewhere they could get them; what their aim was in doing so. The families had anyway thought the state had the bodies from the outset, how naïve I was! How naïve I was as we were planning how and from which street they could be brought, how I was waiting with some shred of hope every day, thinking okay, they’ll be retrieved today! How naïve I was beating at the door of the state for days!
Mr. İhsan says:
“We told you from the outset, this state has the bodies. We knew from the first day the bodies lay there, because we live in Suriçi, we were talking on the phone with our neighbors, our friends, they were telling us, the bodies are in the school yard and the special ops have set up camp in the school.”
Mr. Mehmet adds:
“We knew from day one the state had these bodies, we know this state, we are the ones who know how dirty they are.”
Mr. İhsan continues:
“We were in prison together with my brother Mesut for three years, at the time I had gone on a hunger strike with my brother, now I am on a hunger strike with my mother to get my brother’s body.”
I gasp.
“It was a holiday in 1993, the state sent us away from the village. In that commotion, we had forgotten Mesut in the village, the next day, a neighbor who had stayed in the village called to inform us, we went and got Mesut. Mesut worked in construction, worked shining shoes on the streets, finally we opened a grocery store in Sur together. We built a life with great hardship. Now the store is also gone, it is demolished. Just like we had to leave Lice without even taking a spoon in 93, that’s how we had to leave Sur in 2015.”
“This is a political problem, it can’t be solved with arms, trenches, destruction”
As we are talking there is movement on the walls of the hall in İHD where the families are on hunger strike. Two more pictures of young people are hung on the walls, photos of Turgay Girçek and Gündüz Akmeşe. They were actually killed four days ago but their families learned that they were killed only yesterday. I look at the photos of youth on the wall that increase by the day. Mr. İhsan, who notices I am shaken, holds my arm, sits me down, tries to give me strength despite his own state of agony:
“Look, this is the outcome. For months the state bombed the martyrs’ graves, it did all in its power to the graves of Kurds, and then it boiled the problem down to the issue of trenches. What did you think would happen after you bombed so many graves, did you think the Kurdish youth would meekly accept all that was done? There were no trenches then, why did you bomb the graveyards?
This is a political problem, it can’t be resolves with arms, trenches, destruction.”
“I am calling out to the families of police and soldiers: Don’t say ‘all for the sake of the homeland’!”
Mr. İhsan also has something to say to the families of soldiers and police:
“The mothers of police and soldiers should see these sufferings too. Look I am saying this in my pained state. We are sad if soldiers die, we are sad if police die. I am calling out to the families of police and soldiers. Don’t say ‘all for the sake of the homeland’ over our children, if you are thinking about your dead child work for peace. Empathize. Mesut was my brother. They killed him, that wasn’t enough, they riddled him with over a hundred bullets. We are still saying let these be the last ones. Let our children be the last victims of the Kurdish people, of the Turkish people. Don’t let your children be sacrificed to this dirty war.
The government should come out of this eclipse of reason immediately. The place to return to is the [negotiation] table. There is no place but the table.”
Mr. Mehmet, who joins in, says, “Everyone shot at Mesut, whoever came around shot at him, what religion, what humanity, in which God’s book does this exist?”
I want to ask the officials, particularly Prime Minister Davutoğlu, who told us during our Ankara visit, “We will take care of all dead bodies, inform us”:
Where were these bodies for one month?
Who did this to these bodies?
Will those who did these to these bodies be punished?
Let history record this. The year 2016, the month of January. The dead bodies of the 21 year old İsa Oran and 25 year old Mesut Seviktek were left lying on the ground for 29 days in Suriçi, Diyarbakır, their families went on a hunger strike to retrieve the dead bodies of their children. When they were brought to the morgue on January 19, the bodies had been disintegrated…
