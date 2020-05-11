T24 LogoT24 Logo
Kültür-Sanat

U2 solisti Bono doğum günü için "hayatını kurtaran" 60 şarkıyı listeledi

Bono'nun listesinde Bilie Eilish, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash gibi çeşitli isimler yer alıyor

11 Mayıs 2020 13:28

U2 grubunun solisti Bono, 60'ıncı doğum günü şerefine "Hayatımı kurtaran 60 şarkı" başlığını verdiğini bir playlist hazırladı. Bono'nun hazırladığı listede Elvis Presley, Beatles gibi klasiklerden Billie Eilish, Kanye West gibi günümüzden isimlerine kadar pek çok sanatçı yer aldı. 

60 yaşına giren Bono, hazırladığı 60 şarkılık listeyi şu sözlerle anlattı: "Olmazsa olmazlarım. Beni 0'dan 60'a getirenler... " Bono, paylaştığı şarkıları seslendiren sanatçılara da birer mektup paylaştı. Bono'nun Bilie Eilish, David Bowie, Kraftwerk, Daft Punk,  Pavarotti ve Massive Attack isimlerine yazdığı ilk 6 mektup U2'nin internet sitesinde yayımlandı. 

Bono'nun hazırladığı 60 şarkılık liste şöyle: 

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero - "Miserere"
2. Sex Pistols - "Anarchy In the UK"
3. Kanye West - "Black Skinhead"
4. Billie Eilish - "Everything I Wanted"
5. David Bowie - "Life on Mars?"
6. The Beatles - "I Want to Hold your Hand"
7. Ramones - "Swallow My Pride"
8. The Clash - "Safe European Home"
9. Public Enemy - "Fight The Power"
10. Patti Smith - "People Have the Power"
11. John Lennon - "Mother"
12. The Rolling Stones - "Ruby Tuesday"
13. Elton John - "Daniel"
14. Andrea Bocelli - "Con Te Partiro"
15. Elvis Presley - "Heartbreak Hotel"
16. Johnny Cash - "Hurt"
17. This Mortal Coil - "Song to the Siren"
18. Kraftwerk - "Neon Lights"
19. Fugees - "Killing Me Softly With His Song"
20. Prince - "When Doves Cry"
21. Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers - "Get Lucky"
22. Madonna - "Ray of Light"
23. Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys - "Empire State of Mind"
24. Talking Heads - "Love Goes to Building on Fire"
25. Lou Reed - "Satellite of Love"
26. The Verve - "Bitter Sweet Symphony"
27. Joy Division - "Love Will Tear Us Apart"
28. New Order - "True Faith"
29. R.E.M. - "Nightswimming"
30. Adele - "Chasing Pavements"
31. Arcade Fire - "Wake Up"
32. Pixies - "Monkey Gone to Heaven"
33. Oasis - "Live Forever"
34. Iggy Pop - "Lust for Life"
35. Gavin Friday - "Angel"
36. Massive Attack - "Safe From Harm"
37. Kendrick Lamar feat. U2 - "XXX"
38. Bob Marley & The Wailers - "Redemption Song"
39. Echo and the Bunnymen - "Rescue"
40. Nirvana - "Smells Like Teen Spirit"
41. Pearl Jam - "Jeremy"
42. Bob Dylan - "Most of the Time"
43. Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar - "Freedom"
44. Depeche Mode - "Walking in My Shoes"
45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Into My Arms"
46. Simon & Garfunkel - "The Sounds of Silence"
47. Coldplay - "Clocks"
48. INXS - "Never Tear Us Apart"
49. New Radicals - "You Get What You Give"
50. Angélique Kidjo - "Agolo"
51. Lady Gaga - "Born This Way"
52. Frank Sinatra & Bono - "I've Got You Under My Skin"
53. David Bowie - "Heroes"
54. Simple Minds - "New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)"
55. Sinéad O'Connor - "You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart"
56. Van Morrison - "A Sense of Wonder"
57. Bruce Springsteen - "There Goes My Miracle"
58. Daniel Lanois - "The Maker"
59. Peter Frampton - "Show Me The Way"
60. Bee Gees - "Immortality" (Demo Version)

ETİKETLER

bonoşarkıplaylistşarkıcılistedoğum günümüziku2billie eilish
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24