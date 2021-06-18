T24 LogoT24 Logo
Koronavirüs

Türkiye'de Koronavirüs | 59 kişi daha hayatını kaybetti, 5 bin 575 yeni vaka tespit edildi

18 Haziran 2021 19:27

korona
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24