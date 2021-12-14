Oscar'ın habercisi Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği tarafından sinema ve televizyon dünyasının en iyilerine verilen Altın Küre Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı.

Kenneth Branagh’ın "Belfast" ile Jane Campion’un "The Power of the Dog", sinema kategorisinde öne çıkan yapımlar oldu.

Netflix 17 , HBO/HBO Max ise 10 adaylık aldı.

Ödüller, 9 Ocak'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

79. Altın Küre Ödüllerine aday olanların listesi, şöyle...

En İyi Film – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog, 7 dalda aday gösterildi

En İyi Film – Müzikal veya Komedi

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film

Compartment No. 6 (Finlandiya, Rusya, Almanya)

Drive My Car (Japonya)

The Hand of God (İtalya)

A Hero (Fransa, İran)

Parallel Mothers (İspanya)

Drive My Car

En İyi Yönetmen

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

En İyi Senaryo

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don't Look Up

Being the Ricardos

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer



Jessica Chastain





En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights





En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

En İyi Animasyon Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Drago

Flee

En İyi Orijinal Müzik

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

Respect

No Time to Die

En İyi Dizi – Müzikal veya Komedi

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

En İyi Dizi – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

En İyi Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Mare of Easttown

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game