Oscar'ın habercisi Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği tarafından sinema ve televizyon dünyasının en iyilerine verilen Altın Küre Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı.
Kenneth Branagh’ın "Belfast" ile Jane Campion’un "The Power of the Dog", sinema kategorisinde öne çıkan yapımlar oldu.
Netflix 17 , HBO/HBO Max ise 10 adaylık aldı.
Ödüller, 9 Ocak'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.
79. Altın Küre Ödüllerine aday olanların listesi, şöyle...
En İyi Film – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
En İyi Film – Müzikal veya Komedi
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film
Compartment No. 6 (Finlandiya, Rusya, Almanya)
Drive My Car (Japonya)
The Hand of God (İtalya)
A Hero (Fransa, İran)
Parallel Mothers (İspanya)
En İyi Yönetmen
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
En İyi Senaryo
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
Don't Look Up
Being the Ricardos
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
En İyi Animasyon Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Drago
En İyi Orijinal Müzik
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
Respect
No Time to Die
En İyi Dizi – Müzikal veya Komedi
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
En İyi Dizi – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
En İyi Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mizi Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game