Muş'ta 4,7 büyüklüğünde deprem

16 Eylül 2020 18:01

Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı Muş'un Korkut ilçesinde saat 17.48'de 4,7 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldiğini bildirdi. Deprem 16.24 kilometre derinlikte gerçekleşti.

