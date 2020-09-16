Muş'ta 4,7 büyüklüğünde deprem

<html>\n<head>\n</head>\n<body>\n<p>Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı Muş'un Korkut ilçesinde saat 17.48'de 4,7 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldiğini bildirdi. Deprem 16.24 kilometre derinlikte gerçekleşti.</p>\n<p><img style="display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;" src="https://media-cdn.t24.com.tr/media/library/2020/09/1600268529198-ekran-resmi-2020-09-16-18.02" alt width="600" height="312" /></p>\n<div style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;height:0px;overflow:hidden;text-align:center;"><iframe style="width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden;" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7w8ybp?autoplay=1" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe></div>\n</body>\n</html>