Eğitim

Liselere Geçiş Sınavı'nın tarihi belli oldu

26 Aralık 2021 13:55

Milli Eğitim Bakanı Mahmut Özer, Liselere Geçiş Sınavı'nın 5 Haziran'da yapılacağını duyurdu.

 

