Jaguar Land Rover to cut up to 5,000 jobs

Istanbul, Dec. 17 (DHA) - Jaguar Land Rover is planning to announce thousands of job cuts in the new year as part of a £2.5bn savings plan to ward off the threat from Brexit, falling sales in China and a drop in demand for diesel cars, The Guardian reported.

United Kingdom\'s biggest carmaker employs 40,000 in the UK and has already cut 1,000 temporary contract workers at its plant in Solihull, which builds Range Rovers and the Land Rover Discovery SUV. It has also reduced working hours for some workers, including at its Wolverhampton factory in the run-up to Christmas.

In an attempt to turn around its ailing fortunes the company announced plans in October to save £2.5bn, including £1bn of cost cuts, but did not say how many jobs would be lost. However, according to a report in the Financial Times, several people close to the carmaker said JLR will outline in January the short-term element of its plan, including the loss of up to 5,000 jobs.