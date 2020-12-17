T24 LogoT24 Logo
Hercai 52. Bölüm Fragmanı

17 Aralık 2020 13:48

Hercai dizisi 51. son bölümüyle geçtiğmiz Cuma akşamı izleyenlerin karşısına çıktı. Büyük heyecanın yaşandığı son bölüm sonrası 52. yeni bölüm fragmanı da yayınlandı!

 

Hercai 52. Bölüm 2. Fragman

 

