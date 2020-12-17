Hercai 52. Bölüm Fragmanı

<html>\n<head>\n</head>\n<body>\n<p style="text-align:left;"><strong>Hercai</strong> dizisi 51. son bölümüyle geçtiğmiz Cuma akşamı izleyenlerin karşısına çıktı. Büyük heyecanın yaşandığı son bölüm sonrası 52. yeni bölüm fragmanı da yayınlandı!</p>\n<div style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;height:0px;overflow:hidden;text-align:left;"><iframe style="width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden;" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7y3eyi?autoplay=1" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"> </iframe></div>\n<p> </p>\n<h3>Hercai 52. Bölüm 2. Fragman</h3>\n<h3 style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden;"><iframe style="width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden;" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7y51kx" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"> </iframe></h3>\n<p> </p>\n</body>\n</html>