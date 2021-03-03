Hekimoğlu 40. Bölüm Fragmanı

\n<html>\n<head>\n</head>\n<body>\n<p><strong>Kanal D</strong>’nin sevilen dizisi <strong>Hekimoğlu</strong>’nun 40. bölüm fragmanı yayınlandı.</p>\n<div style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden;"><iframe style="width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden;" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7zob27?autoplay=1" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe></div>\n</body>\n</html>