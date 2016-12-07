Google, 2016'nın en popüler filmlerini açıkladı

Teknoloji devi Google, Google Play'deki en çok izlenen filmleri açıkladı.
Google Play'de en çok izlenen filmler listesine X-Men Apocalypse 10. sıradan girerken, bu yılın en çok izlenen filmi Deadpool oldu.
İşte Google'ın açıkladığı 2016'nın en popüler filmleri:
1- Deadpool
2- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
3- Zootopia
4- Captain America: Civil War
5- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate edition)
6- The Revenant
7- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
8- Spectre
9- The Good Dinosaur
10- X-Men Apocalypse
11- Creed
12- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
13- Daddy's Home
14- The Hateful Eight
15- The Jungle Book
16- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
17- Star Trek Beyond
18- London Has Fallen
19- Kung Fu Panda 3
20- Central Intelligence
21- The Big Short
22- 10 Cloverfield Lane
23- Now You See Me 2
24- Ride Along 2
25- Bridge of Spies
26- Dirty Grandpa
27- The Last Witch Hunter
28- Gods of Egypt
29- The Angry Birds Movie
30- Independence Day: Resurgence
31- Ghostbusters
32- Sisters
33- Warcraft
34- The Divergent Series: Allegiant
35- The Legend of Tarzan
36- The Nice Guys
37- The Night Before
38- How to be Single
39- Spotlight
40- The 5th Wave
41- Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
42- The Peanuts Movie
43- The Huntsman: Winter's War
44- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
45- Neighbors 2
46- Goosebumps
47- Finding Dory
48- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
49- The Conjuring 2
50- The Boss