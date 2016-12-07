T24 LogoT24 Logo
Bilim / Teknoloji

Google, 2016'nın en popüler filmlerini açıkladı

Google Play'de bu yılın en çok izlenen 50 filmi belli oldu

07 Aralık 2016 17:43

Teknoloji devi Google, Google Play'deki en çok izlenen filmleri açıkladı.

Google Play'de en çok izlenen filmler listesine X-Men Apocalypse 10. sıradan girerken, bu yılın en çok izlenen filmi Deadpool oldu.

 

İşte Google'ın açıkladığı 2016'nın en popüler filmleri:

1- Deadpool

2- Star Wars: The Force Awakens 

3- Zootopia 

4- Captain America: Civil War 

5- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate edition) 

6- The Revenant 

7- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

8- Spectre

9- The Good Dinosaur

10- X-Men Apocalypse

11- Creed

12- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

13- Daddy's Home

14- The Hateful Eight

15- The Jungle Book

16- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

17- Star Trek Beyond

18- London Has Fallen

19- Kung Fu Panda 3

20- Central Intelligence

21- The Big Short

22- 10 Cloverfield Lane

23- Now You See Me 2

24- Ride Along 2

25- Bridge of Spies

26- Dirty Grandpa

27- The Last Witch Hunter

28- Gods of Egypt

29- The Angry Birds Movie

30- Independence Day: Resurgence

31- Ghostbusters

32- Sisters

33- Warcraft

34- The Divergent Series: Allegiant

35- The Legend of Tarzan

36- The Nice Guys

37- The Night Before

38- How to be Single

39- Spotlight

40- The 5th Wave

41- Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

42- The Peanuts Movie

43- The Huntsman: Winter's War

44- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

45- Neighbors 2

46- Goosebumps

47- Finding Dory

48- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

49- The Conjuring 2

50- The Boss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

