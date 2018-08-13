Borsa Istanbul extended “uptick rule” to BIST100 companies

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, August 13 (DHA) - Borsa Istanbul have extended the newly-implemented “uptick rule” to the broad BIST100 index of companies, starting from August 14.

The uptick rule initiated in May, which was applied on short selling of shares except BIST-100 shares and investment fund participation certificates, will also be applied on short selling of BIST-100 shares starting Aug. 14, Borsa Istanbul says.

Borsa Istanbul made following statement:

“From 14/08/2018, all sales in the BIST 100 Index, including all open sellable shares, can be carried out at a higher price than the most recent transaction price of the capital market instrument subject to open sales. However, if the most recent price of the capital market vehicle which is subject to sale is higher than the previous price, the sale can be made at the latest price level.

“Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. we will make every exertion to assure that our markets operate in an helpful, trusted and transparent atmosphere and that we will take all essential actions against current market interventions on time and with perseverance, and will carry out the required examination and audit actions within the scope of the laws.”