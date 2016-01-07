Anroid Marshmallow güncellemesi hangi telefonlara yüklenecek?

Android 6.0’ın güncellemesi yakın zamanda geleceği duyurulurken daha stabil ve daha az kaynak tüketen güncellemenin hangi markalara yüklenebileceği netleşti.
Hürriyet’in haberine göre güncellemeyi alabilecek telefonlar şöyle:
SAMSUNG
Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+
Samsung Galaxy Note5
Samsung Galaxy S6 edge
Samsung Galaxy S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2
Samsung Galaxy Note 4
Samsung Galaxy S5
Samsung Galaxy Alpha
Samsung Galaxy A8
Samsung Galaxy A7
HTC
HTC One M9 Plus
HTC One E9 Plus
HTC One M9
HTC One E9
HTC One ME
HTC Butterfly 3
HTC Desire 826
HTC One (M8)
HTC One (E8)
HTC One (M8 Eye)
HTC Desire 820
HTC Desire 816
MOTOROLA
Motorola Moto X Pure Edition (3. nesil)
Motorola Moto X Style (3. nesil)
Motorola Moto X Play
Motorola Moto G (3. nesil)
Motorola Moto X Pure edition (2. nesil)
Motorola DROID Turbo
Motorola Moto MAXX
Motorola Moto Turbo
LG
LG V10
LG G4
LG G Flex2
LG G4 Stylo
LG G3
SONY
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium
Sony Xperia Z5
Sony Xperia Z5 Compact
Sony Xperia Z3+ / Z4
Sony Xperia C5 Ultra
Sony Xperia C4
Sony Xperia M5
Sony Xperia M4 Aqua
Sony Xperia Z3 / Z3v
Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
Huawei Honor 7i
Huawei Honor 7
Huawei Mate S
Huawei MediaPad X2
Huawei Ascend G8
Huawei Honor 4X
Huawei Honor 4C
Huawei Ascend G7
XIAOMI
Xiaomi Mi Note 2
Xiaomi Redmi 2
Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime
Xiaomi Mi 4i
Xiaomi Mi 4
Xiaomi Mi Note
Xiaomi Mi Note Pro
ASUS
Asus Zenfone 2 series
Asus Zenfone 2 Laser
Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe
Asus Zenfone Selfie
Asus Zenfone Go
Padfone S
LENOVO
Lenovo K3 Note
Lenovo A7000
Lenovo A7000 Plus
Lenovo Vibe S1
Lenovo Vibe P1
ANDROID ONE
Micromax Canvas A1
Karbonn Sparkle V
Spice Dream Uno
Symphony Roar A50
Cherry Mobile One
MyPhone Uno
Mito Impact A10
Nexian JOurney One
BLACKBERRY
BlackBerry Priv
ONEPLUS
OnePlus 2
OnePlus One