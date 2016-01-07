Anroid Marshmallow güncellemesi hangi telefonlara yüklenecek?

Android 6.0’ın güncellemesi yakın zamanda geleceği duyurulurken daha stabil ve daha az kaynak tüketen güncellemenin hangi markalara yüklenebileceği netleşti.

Hürriyet’in haberine göre güncellemeyi alabilecek telefonlar şöyle:

SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+



Samsung Galaxy Note5



Samsung Galaxy S6 edge



Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2



Samsung Galaxy Note 4



Samsung Galaxy S5



Samsung Galaxy Alpha

Samsung Galaxy A8



Samsung Galaxy A7

HTC

HTC One M9 Plus



HTC One E9 Plus



HTC One M9



HTC One E9



HTC One ME

HTC Butterfly 3



HTC Desire 826



HTC One (M8)



HTC One (E8)



HTC One (M8 Eye)

HTC Desire 820



HTC Desire 816

MOTOROLA

Motorola Moto X Pure Edition (3. nesil)



Motorola Moto X Style (3. nesil)



Motorola Moto X Play

Motorola Moto G (3. nesil)



Motorola Moto X Pure edition (2. nesil)



Motorola DROID Turbo



Motorola Moto MAXX



Motorola Moto Turbo

LG

LG V10



LG G4

LG G Flex2



LG G4 Stylo



LG G3

SONY

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium



Sony Xperia Z5



Sony Xperia Z5 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3+ / Z4



Sony Xperia C5 Ultra



Sony Xperia C4



Sony Xperia M5



Sony Xperia M4 Aqua



Sony Xperia Z3 / Z3v



Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact



Sony Xperia Z2



Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet



Sony Xperia Z Ultra GPE

Huawei Honor 7i



Huawei Honor 7



Huawei Mate S



Huawei MediaPad X2



Huawei Ascend G8



Huawei Mate 7



Huawei Honor 6



Huawei Honor 4X



Huawei Honor 4C



Huawei Ascend G7

XIAOMI

Xiaomi Mi Note 2



Xiaomi Redmi 2



Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime



Xiaomi Mi 4i

Xiaomi Mi 4



Xiaomi Mi Note



Xiaomi Mi Note Pro

ASUS

Asus Zenfone 2 series



Asus Zenfone 2 Laser



Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe

Asus Zenfone Selfie



Asus Zenfone Go



Padfone S

LENOVO

Lenovo K3 Note



Lenovo A7000



Lenovo A7000 Plus

Lenovo Vibe S1



Lenovo Vibe P1

ANDROID ONE

Micromax Canvas A1



Karbonn Sparkle V



Spice Dream Uno



Symphony Roar A50

Cherry Mobile One



MyPhone Uno



Mito Impact A10



Nexian JOurney One

BLACKBERRY

BlackBerry Priv

ONEPLUS

OnePlus 2



OnePlus One