Anroid Marshmallow güncellemesi hangi telefonlara yüklenecek?

Güncelleme, daha stabil olacak ve daha az kaynak tüketecek

07 Ocak 2016 11:18

Android 6.0’ın güncellemesi yakın zamanda geleceği duyurulurken daha stabil ve daha az kaynak tüketen güncellemenin hangi markalara yüklenebileceği netleşti.

Hürriyet’in haberine göre güncellemeyi alabilecek telefonlar şöyle:

SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+

Samsung Galaxy Note5

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung Galaxy Alpha

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung Galaxy A7

 

HTC

HTC One M9 Plus

HTC One E9 Plus

HTC One M9

HTC One E9

HTC One ME

HTC Butterfly 3

HTC Desire 826

HTC One (M8)

HTC One (E8)

HTC One (M8 Eye)

HTC Desire 820

HTC Desire 816

 

MOTOROLA

Motorola Moto X Pure Edition (3. nesil)

Motorola Moto X Style (3. nesil)

Motorola Moto X Play

Motorola Moto G (3. nesil)

Motorola Moto X Pure edition (2. nesil)

Motorola DROID Turbo

Motorola Moto MAXX

Motorola Moto Turbo

 

LG

LG V10

LG G4

LG G Flex2

LG G4 Stylo

LG G3

 

SONY

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium

Sony Xperia Z5

Sony Xperia Z5 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3+ / Z4

Sony Xperia C5 Ultra

Sony Xperia C4

Sony Xperia M5

Sony Xperia M4 Aqua

Sony Xperia Z3 / Z3v

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact

Sony Xperia Z2

Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet

Sony Xperia Z Ultra GPE

Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact

Sony Xperia Z2

Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet

Sony Xperia Z Ultra GPE

Huawei Honor 7i

Huawei Honor 7

Huawei Mate S

Huawei MediaPad X2

Huawei Ascend G8

Huawei Mate 7

Huawei Honor 6

Huawei Mate 7

Huawei Honor 4X

Huawei Honor 4C

Huawei Ascend G7

 

XIAOMI

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Redmi 2

Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime

Xiaomi Mi 4i

Xiaomi Mi 4

Xiaomi Mi Note

Xiaomi Mi Note Pro

 

ASUS

Asus Zenfone 2 series

Asus Zenfone 2 Laser

Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe

Asus Zenfone Selfie

Asus Zenfone Go

Padfone S

 

LENOVO

Lenovo K3 Note

Lenovo A7000

Lenovo A7000 Plus

Lenovo Vibe S1

Lenovo Vibe P1

 

ANDROID ONE

Micromax Canvas A1

Karbonn Sparkle V

Spice Dream Uno

Symphony Roar A50

Cherry Mobile One

MyPhone Uno

Mito Impact A10

Nexian JOurney One

 

BLACKBERRY

BlackBerry Priv

 

ONEPLUS

OnePlus 2

OnePlus One

 

