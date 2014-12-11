Altın Küre'nin 2015 adayları belli oldu!

Hollywood Yabancı Basını'nın verdiği Altın Küre (Golden Globes) ödüllerine aday filmler belli oldu. Ödül töreni 11 Ocak 2015 pazar günü düzenlenecek.

Vatan'ın haberine göre, en iyi yabancı film ödülü dalında Türkiye'nin adaylık beklediği Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın Kış Uykusu filmi adaylık kazanamadı. Yılın yine en çok izlenen ve konuşulan filmlerden, Christopher Nolan'ın Interstellar filmi Hans Zimmer'in en iyi film müziği dalı haricinde adaylık kazanamadı.

Altın Küre Ödülleri 2015 yılı Film kategorisi adayları şöyle:

En İyi Film - Drama

Boyhood

Selma

The Imitation Game

Foxcatcher

The Theory of Everything

En İyi Film - Müzikal veya Komedi

Birdman

The Grand Budapest Hotel

St. Vincent

Into the Woods

Pride

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu - Drama

Steve Carell - Foxcatcher

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Imitation Game

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nightcrawler

Eddie Redmayne - The Theory of Everything

David Oyelowo - Selma

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu - Drama

Jennifer Aniston - Cake

Julianne Moore - Still Alice

Rosamund Pike - Gone Girl

Reese Witherspoon - Wild

Felicity Jones - The Theory of Everything

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu - Müzikal veya Komedi

Michael Keaton - Birdman

Ralph Fiennes - The Grand Budapest Hotel

Christoph Waltz - Big Eyes

Bill Murray - St. Vincent

Joaquin Phoenix - Inherent Vice

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu - Müzikal veya Komedi

Amy Adams - Big Eyes

Emily Blunt - Into the Woods

Julianne Moore - Maps to the Stars

Helen Mirren - The Hundred-Foot Journey

Quvenzhané Wallis - Annie

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Mark Ruffalo - Foxcatcher

Ethan Hawke - Boyhood

J.K. Simmons - Whiplash

Robert Duvall - The Judge

Edward Norton - Birdman

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Patricia Arquette - Boyhood

Keira Knightley - The Imitation Game

Emma Stone - Birdman

Meryl Streep - Into the Woods

Jessica Chastain - A Most Violent Year

En İyi Yönetmen

Alejandro González Iñárritu - Birdman

Richard Linklater - Boyhood

Ava DuVernay - Selma

David Fincher - Gone Girl

Wes Anderson - The Grand Budapest Hotel

En İyi Senaryo

Boyhood

Birdman

Gone Girl

The Imitation Game

The Grand Budapest Hotel

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı - (Şarkı Adı)

Big Eyes: Lana Del Ray (Big Eyes)

Selma: John Legend, Common (Glory)

Noah: Patty Smith, Lenny Kaye (Mercy Is)

Annie: Sia (Opportunity)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1: Lorde (Yellow Flicker Beat)

En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği

The Imitation Game - Alexandre Desplat

The Theory of Everything - Yohan Yohanson

Gone Girl - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Birdman

Interstellar - Hans Zimmer

En İyi Animasyon Film

The Book of Life

The Boxtrolls

Big Hero 6

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Lego Movie

En İyi Yabancı Film

Ida

Leviafan

Turist

Gett

Tangerine Manderin