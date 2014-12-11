T24 LogoT24 Logo
Altın Küre'nin 2015 adayları belli oldu!

Yılın yine en çok konuşulan filmlerinden Interstellar, 'en iyi film müziği' dalı haricinde adaylık kazanamadı

11 Aralık 2014 18:57

Hollywood Yabancı Basını'nın verdiği Altın Küre (Golden Globes) ödüllerine aday filmler belli oldu. Ödül töreni 11 Ocak 2015 pazar günü düzenlenecek.

Vatan'ın haberine göre, en iyi yabancı film ödülü dalında Türkiye'nin adaylık beklediği Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın Kış Uykusu filmi adaylık kazanamadı. Yılın yine en çok izlenen ve konuşulan filmlerden, Christopher Nolan'ın Interstellar filmi Hans Zimmer'in en iyi film müziği dalı haricinde adaylık kazanamadı.

Altın Küre Ödülleri 2015 yılı Film kategorisi adayları şöyle:

En İyi Film - Drama
Boyhood
Selma
The Imitation Game
Foxcatcher
The Theory of Everything

En İyi Film - Müzikal veya Komedi
Birdman
The Grand Budapest Hotel
St. Vincent
Into the Woods
Pride

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu - Drama
Steve Carell - Foxcatcher
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Imitation Game
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nightcrawler
Eddie Redmayne - The Theory of Everything
David Oyelowo - Selma

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu - Drama
Jennifer Aniston - Cake
Julianne Moore - Still Alice
Rosamund Pike - Gone Girl
Reese Witherspoon - Wild
Felicity Jones - The Theory of Everything

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu - Müzikal veya Komedi
Michael Keaton - Birdman
Ralph Fiennes - The Grand Budapest Hotel
Christoph Waltz - Big Eyes
Bill Murray - St. Vincent
Joaquin Phoenix - Inherent Vice

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu - Müzikal veya Komedi
Amy Adams - Big Eyes
Emily Blunt - Into the Woods
Julianne Moore - Maps to the Stars
Helen Mirren - The Hundred-Foot Journey
Quvenzhané Wallis - Annie

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Mark Ruffalo - Foxcatcher
Ethan Hawke - Boyhood
J.K. Simmons - Whiplash
Robert Duvall - The Judge
Edward Norton - Birdman

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Patricia Arquette - Boyhood
Keira Knightley - The Imitation Game
Emma Stone - Birdman
Meryl Streep - Into the Woods
Jessica Chastain - A Most Violent Year

En İyi Yönetmen
Alejandro González Iñárritu - Birdman
Richard Linklater - Boyhood
Ava DuVernay - Selma
David Fincher - Gone Girl
Wes Anderson - The Grand Budapest Hotel

En İyi Senaryo
Boyhood
Birdman
Gone Girl
The Imitation Game
The Grand Budapest Hotel

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı - (Şarkı Adı)
Big Eyes: Lana Del Ray (Big Eyes)
Selma: John Legend, Common (Glory)
Noah: Patty Smith, Lenny Kaye (Mercy Is)
Annie: Sia (Opportunity)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1: Lorde (Yellow Flicker Beat)

En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği
The Imitation Game - Alexandre Desplat
The Theory of Everything - Yohan Yohanson
Gone Girl - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Birdman
Interstellar - Hans Zimmer

En İyi Animasyon Film
The Book of Life
The Boxtrolls
Big Hero 6
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Lego Movie

En İyi Yabancı Film
Ida
Leviafan
Turist
Gett
Tangerine Manderin

