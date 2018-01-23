T24 LogoT24 Logo
Kültür-Sanat

Akademi Ödülleri adayları açıklandı (2)

(Ayrıntılar eklendi) Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, 23 Ocak (DHA) - Bu sene 90'ıncısı düzenlenecek Akademi Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

23 Ocak 2018 20:24

(Ayrıntılar eklendi)

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, 23 Ocak (DHA) - Bu sene 90\'ıncısı düzenlenecek Akademi Ödülleri adayları açıklandı. Buna göre;

En iyi film adayları
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En iyi kadın oyuncu
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En iyi yönetmen
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Yabancı dilde en iyi film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)

En iyi uzun metraj animasyon
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

En iyi animasyon kısa film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

Uyarlama senaryo
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Orijinal senaryo
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Haber, değiştirilmeden kaynağından otomatik olarak eklenmiştir

ETİKETLER

AyrıntılarKılınçOcak DHABuAkademiBunaMeYour Name Darkest Hour Dunkirk Get Out Lady Bird Phantom Thread The Post The ShapeWater Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri EnHawkins The ShapeWater Frances McDormand Three Billboards

İlgi Gören VideolarTüm Videolar

Rusya, Suriye’deki işbirliği nedeniyle Libya’da da Türkiye ile ilerlemeye çalışıyor...

Sezgin Tanrıkulu: Deprem yardımlarının tek elden yürütülmek istenmesi dayanışmayı engelleniyor...

Türkiye ve dünya gündeminde neler oldu? İşte Bir Bakışta Bugün...

Ünlü porno yıldızı Johnny Sins, Türkiye'ye geleceğini 'Erik Dalı'yla duyurdu:...

KONDA Genel Müdürü Bekir Ağırdır: Gençlerin çoğunluğu ‘Bu siyasetçiler ve...

İlgi Gören HaberlerTüm Haberler

Acun Ilıcalı'dan Süleyman Soylu tepkisi: Şaşkınlıkla karşılıyorum...

Ahmet Hakan: "Allah belanı versin zerdeçal" diyorum, başka da bir...

Merkez Bankası 2020 yılı sonu enflasyon tahminini açıkladı...

Marmaris açıklarında 5.5 büyüklüğünde deprem...

Dünya Sağlık Örgütü Koronavirüs nedeniyle 'küresel acil durum' ilan etti...

T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24