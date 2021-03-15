93. Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

Sinemanın prestijli töreni, 93. Oscar Ödülleri'nin 24 farklı kategoride adayları açıklandı.
25 Nisan 2021'de gerçekleşecek prestijli sinema töreni 93. Oscar Ödülleri'nin aday listelerini oyuncu ve yapımcı Priyanka Chopra Jonas ile şarkıcı, söz yazarı ve oyuncu eşi Nick Jonas duyurdu. 93. Akademi Ödülleri, 26 Nisan TSİ 03.00'da başlayacak olan törenle sahiplerini bulacak.
Buna göre, belirlenen adaylar şöyle:
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu:
- - Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Movie film"
- - Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
- - Olivia Colman, "The Father"
- - Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
- - Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu:
- - Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- - Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- - Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"
- - Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
- - LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
En iyi kadın oyuncu:
- - Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- - Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
- - Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
- - Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
- - Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
En iyi erkek oyuncu:
- - Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
- - Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- - Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- - Gary Oldman, "Mank"
- - Steven Yeun, "Minari"
En iyi film:
- - "The Father"
- - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- - "Minari"
- - "Nomadland"
- - "Promising Young Woman"
- - "Sound of Metal"
- - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- - "Mank"
En iyi film müziği
- - Da 5 Blood
- - Mank
- - Minari
- - News of the World
- - Soul
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
- Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami
- Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father
- Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger
En iyi orijinal senaryo
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of Chicago 7
En iyi sinematografi
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi animasyon film
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
- Over the Moon
- A Shaund of the Sheep Movie
- Onward
En iyi yönetmen
- Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
- David Fincher - Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman