59. Grammy adayları açıklandı

12 Şubat'ta gerçekleşecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri arasında Grammy bu yıl 59. defa gerçekleşecek. Bu yılın dikkat çeken isimleri ise Beyonce, Adele ve David Bowie. İşte adaylar:

Yılın albümü

Adele – 25

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Drake – Views

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Yılın kaydı

Adele – Hello

Beyonce – Formation

Rihanna – Work

Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

Lukas Graham – 7 years

Yılın şarkısı

Beyoncé – Formation

Adele – Hello

Mike Posner – I Took a Pill in Ibiza

Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

Lukas Graham – 7 Years

En iyi yeni sanatçı

Anderson .Paak

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

The Chainsmokers

Kelsea Ballerini

Pop

En iyi solo pop performansı

Adele – Hello

Beyoncé – Hold Up

Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

Kelly Clarkson – Piece by Piece (“Idol” Version)

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

En iyi grup pop performansı

The Chainsmokers – Closer [ft. Halsey]

Lukas Graham – 7 Years

Rihanna – Work [ft. Drake]

Sia – Cheap Thrills [ft. Sean Paul]

Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

En iyi vokal pop albümü

Adele – 25

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato – Confident

Sia – This Is Acting

En iyi geleneksel vokal pop albümü

Andrea Bocelli – Cinema

Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels

Josh Groben – Stages Live

Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Barbra Streisand – Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Rap

En iyi rap performansı

Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Desiigner – Panda

Drake – Pop Style [ft. The Throne]

Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Schoolboy Q – That Part [ft. Kanye West]

En iyi rap iş birliği

Beyoncé – Freedom [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Drake – Hotline Bling

D.R.A.M. – Broccoli [ft. Lil Yachty]

Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]

En iyi rap şarkısı

Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]

Drake – Hotline Bling

Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

En iyi rap albümü

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

De La Soul – and the Anonymous Nobody…

DJ Khaled – Major Key

Drake – Views

Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP

Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

Rock

En iyi rock performansı

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)

Beyoncé – Don’t Hurt Yourself [ft. Jack White]

David Bowie – Blackstar

Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (Live on “Conan”)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

En iyi metal performansı

Baroness – Shock Me

Gojira – Silvera

Korn – Rotting in Vain

Megadeth – Dystopia

Periphery – The Price is Wrong

En iyi rock şarkısı

David Bowie – Blackstar

Radiohead – Burn the Witch

Metallica – Hardwired

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human

En iyi rock albümü

Blink-182 – California

Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira – Magma

Panic! At the Disco – Death of a Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer

Alternatif

En iyi alternatif müzik albümü

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

R&B

En İyi R&B Performansı

BJ the Chicago Kid – Turnin’ Me Up

Ro James – Permission

Musiq Soulchild – I Do

Rihanna – Needed Me

Solange – Cranes in the Sky

En İyi Geleneksel R&B Performansı

William Bell – The Three of Me

BJ the Chicago Kid – Woman’s World

Fantasia – Sleeping With the One I Love

Lalah Hathaway – Angel

Jill Scott – Can’t Wait

En iyi R&B şarkısı

PARTYNEXTDOOR – Come See Me [ft. Drake]

Bryson Tiller – Exchange

Rihanna – Kiss It Better

Maxwell – Lake by the Ocean

Tory Lanez – Luv

En İyi Çağdaş Albüm

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Gallant – Ology

KING – We Are King

Anderson .Paak – Malibu

Rihanna – ANTI

En iyi R&B albümü

BJ the Chicago Kid – In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition – Healing Season

Mya – Smoove Jones

Dans

En iyi dans kaydı

Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up

The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down [ft. Daya]

Flume – Never Be Like You [ft. Kai]

Riton – Rinse & Repeat [ft. Kah-Lo]

Sofi Tukker – Drinkee

En iyi dans/elektronik müzik albümü

Flume – Skin

Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho – Epoch

Underworld – Barbara Barbara, we face a shining future

Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

Komedi

En iyi komedi albümü

David Cross – …America…Great…

Margaret Cho – American Myth

Tig Notaro – Boyish Girl Interrupted

Amy Schumer – Live at the Apollo

Patton Oswalt – Talking for Clapping

Remix

En iyi remix kayıt

Soul Pacific – Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)

The Silver Lake Chorus – Heavy Star Movin’ (staRo Remix)

Paul McCartney & Wings – Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)

Ry X – Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)

Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)

The Chemical Brothers – Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)

Görsel medya müzik

En iyi toplama soundtrack

Various Artists – Amy

Miles Davis & Various Artists – Miles Ahead

Various Artists – Straight Outta Compton

Various Artists – Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)

Various Artists – Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

En iyi özgün soundtrack

Thomas Newman – Bridge of Spies

Ennio Morricone – Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight

Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – The Revenant

John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 1

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 2

Albüm Kapağı

En iyi albüm kapağı

Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty – Rihanna – Anti

Jonathan Barnbrook – David Bowie – Blackstar

Andrew Savage – Parquet Courts – Human Performance

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds – Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel

Eric Timothy Carlson – Bon Iver – 22, A Million

En iyi boxset ve limited edition albüm kapağı

Gérard Lo Monaco – Edith Piaf – Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark – J. Views – 401 Days

Matt Taylor – Trey Anastasio – Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)

Simon Earith & James Musgrave – Paul McCartney – Tug of War (Deluxe Edition)

Yapımcı

Yılın yapımcısı

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Müzik videosu

En iyi müzik videosu

Beyoncé – Formation

Leon Bridges – River

Coldplay – Up & Up

Jamie xx – Gosh

OK Go – Upside Down & Inside Out

En iyi film müziği

Steve Aoki – I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

The Beatles – The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble – The Music of Strangers

Various Artists – American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry