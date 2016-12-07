T24 LogoT24 Logo
59. Grammy adayları açıklandı

12 Şubat 2017’de düzenlenecek töreni The Late Late Show sunucusu James Corden sunacak

07 Aralık 2016 00:08

12 Şubat'ta gerçekleşecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri arasında Grammy bu yıl 59. defa gerçekleşecek. Bu yılın dikkat çeken isimleri ise Beyonce, Adele ve David Bowie. İşte adaylar: 

Yılın albümü

Adele – 25
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Drake – Views
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Yılın kaydı

Adele – Hello
Beyonce – Formation
Rihanna – Work
Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out
Lukas Graham – 7 years

Yılın şarkısı

Beyoncé – Formation
Adele – Hello
Mike Posner – I Took a Pill in Ibiza
Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
Lukas Graham – 7 Years

En iyi yeni sanatçı

Anderson .Paak
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
The Chainsmokers
Kelsea Ballerini

Pop

En iyi solo pop performansı

Adele – Hello
Beyoncé – Hold Up
Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
Kelly Clarkson – Piece by Piece (“Idol” Version)
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

En iyi grup pop performansı

The Chainsmokers – Closer [ft. Halsey]
Lukas Graham – 7 Years
Rihanna – Work [ft. Drake]
Sia – Cheap Thrills [ft. Sean Paul]
Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

En iyi vokal pop albümü

Adele – 25
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato – Confident
Sia – This Is Acting

En iyi geleneksel vokal pop albümü

Andrea Bocelli – Cinema
Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels
Josh Groben – Stages Live
Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbra Streisand – Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Rap

En iyi rap performansı

Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Desiigner – Panda
Drake – Pop Style [ft. The Throne]
Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Schoolboy Q – That Part [ft. Kanye West]

En iyi rap iş birliği

Beyoncé – Freedom [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
Drake – Hotline Bling
D.R.A.M. – Broccoli [ft. Lil Yachty]
Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]

En iyi rap şarkısı

Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]
Drake – Hotline Bling
Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

En iyi rap albümü

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
De La Soul – and the Anonymous Nobody…
DJ Khaled – Major Key
Drake – Views
Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

Rock

En iyi rock performansı

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)
Beyoncé – Don’t Hurt Yourself [ft. Jack White]
David Bowie – Blackstar
Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (Live on “Conan”)
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

En iyi metal performansı

Baroness – Shock Me
Gojira – Silvera
Korn – Rotting in Vain
Megadeth – Dystopia
Periphery – The Price is Wrong

En iyi rock şarkısı

David Bowie – Blackstar
Radiohead – Burn the Witch
Metallica – Hardwired
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human

En iyi rock albümü

Blink-182 – California
Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gojira – Magma
Panic! At the Disco – Death of a Bachelor
Weezer – Weezer

Alternatif

En iyi alternatif müzik albümü

Bon Iver – 22, A Million
David Bowie – Blackstar
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

R&B

En İyi R&B Performansı

BJ the Chicago Kid – Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James – Permission
Musiq Soulchild – I Do
Rihanna – Needed Me
Solange – Cranes in the Sky

En İyi Geleneksel R&B Performansı

William Bell – The Three of Me
BJ the Chicago Kid – Woman’s World
Fantasia – Sleeping With the One I Love
Lalah Hathaway – Angel
Jill Scott – Can’t Wait

En iyi R&B şarkısı

PARTYNEXTDOOR – Come See Me [ft. Drake]
Bryson Tiller – Exchange
Rihanna – Kiss It Better
Maxwell – Lake by the Ocean
Tory Lanez – Luv

En İyi Çağdaş Albüm

Beyoncé – Lemonade
Gallant – Ology
KING – We Are King
Anderson .Paak – Malibu
Rihanna – ANTI

En iyi R&B albümü

BJ the Chicago Kid – In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition – Healing Season
Mya – Smoove Jones

Dans

En iyi dans kaydı

Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up
The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down [ft. Daya]
Flume – Never Be Like You [ft. Kai]
Riton – Rinse & Repeat [ft. Kah-Lo]
Sofi Tukker – Drinkee

En iyi dans/elektronik müzik albümü

Flume – Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho – Epoch
Underworld – Barbara Barbara, we face a shining future
Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

Komedi

En iyi komedi albümü

David Cross – …America…Great…
Margaret Cho – American Myth
Tig Notaro – Boyish Girl Interrupted
Amy Schumer – Live at the Apollo
Patton Oswalt – Talking for Clapping

Remix

En iyi remix kayıt

Soul Pacific – Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)
The Silver Lake Chorus – Heavy Star Movin’ (staRo Remix)
Paul McCartney & Wings – Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)
Ry X – Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)
Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
The Chemical Brothers – Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)

Görsel medya müzik

En iyi toplama soundtrack

Various Artists – Amy
Miles Davis & Various Artists – Miles Ahead
Various Artists – Straight Outta Compton
Various Artists – Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)
Various Artists – Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

En iyi özgün soundtrack

Thomas Newman – Bridge of Spies
Ennio Morricone – Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight
Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – The Revenant
John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 1
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 2

Albüm Kapağı

En iyi albüm kapağı

Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty – Rihanna – Anti
Jonathan Barnbrook – David Bowie – Blackstar
Andrew Savage – Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds – Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel
Eric Timothy Carlson – Bon Iver – 22, A Million

En iyi boxset ve limited edition albüm kapağı

Gérard Lo Monaco – Edith Piaf – Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark – J. Views – 401 Days
Matt Taylor – Trey Anastasio – Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)
Simon Earith & James Musgrave – Paul McCartney – Tug of War (Deluxe Edition)

Yapımcı

Yılın yapımcısı

Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed

Müzik videosu

En iyi müzik videosu

Beyoncé – Formation
Leon Bridges – River
Coldplay – Up & Up
Jamie xx – Gosh
OK Go – Upside Down & Inside Out

En iyi film müziği

Steve Aoki – I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
The Beatles – The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble – The Music of Strangers
Various Artists – American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry

