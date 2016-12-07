59. Grammy adayları açıklandı

12 Şubat'ta gerçekleşecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri arasında Grammy bu yıl 59. defa gerçekleşecek. Bu yılın dikkat çeken isimleri ise Beyonce, Adele ve David Bowie. İşte adaylar:
Yılın albümü
Adele – 25
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Drake – Views
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Yılın kaydı
Adele – Hello
Beyonce – Formation
Rihanna – Work
Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out
Lukas Graham – 7 years
Yılın şarkısı
Beyoncé – Formation
Adele – Hello
Mike Posner – I Took a Pill in Ibiza
Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
Lukas Graham – 7 Years
En iyi yeni sanatçı
Anderson .Paak
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
The Chainsmokers
Kelsea Ballerini
Pop
En iyi solo pop performansı
Adele – Hello
Beyoncé – Hold Up
Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
Kelly Clarkson – Piece by Piece (“Idol” Version)
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
En iyi grup pop performansı
The Chainsmokers – Closer [ft. Halsey]
Lukas Graham – 7 Years
Rihanna – Work [ft. Drake]
Sia – Cheap Thrills [ft. Sean Paul]
Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out
En iyi vokal pop albümü
Adele – 25
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato – Confident
Sia – This Is Acting
En iyi geleneksel vokal pop albümü
Andrea Bocelli – Cinema
Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels
Josh Groben – Stages Live
Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbra Streisand – Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Rap
En iyi rap performansı
Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Desiigner – Panda
Drake – Pop Style [ft. The Throne]
Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Schoolboy Q – That Part [ft. Kanye West]
En iyi rap iş birliği
Beyoncé – Freedom [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
Drake – Hotline Bling
D.R.A.M. – Broccoli [ft. Lil Yachty]
Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]
En iyi rap şarkısı
Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]
Drake – Hotline Bling
Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
En iyi rap albümü
Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
De La Soul – and the Anonymous Nobody…
DJ Khaled – Major Key
Drake – Views
Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
Rock
En iyi rock performansı
Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)
Beyoncé – Don’t Hurt Yourself [ft. Jack White]
David Bowie – Blackstar
Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (Live on “Conan”)
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
En iyi metal performansı
Baroness – Shock Me
Gojira – Silvera
Korn – Rotting in Vain
Megadeth – Dystopia
Periphery – The Price is Wrong
En iyi rock şarkısı
David Bowie – Blackstar
Radiohead – Burn the Witch
Metallica – Hardwired
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human
En iyi rock albümü
Blink-182 – California
Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gojira – Magma
Panic! At the Disco – Death of a Bachelor
Weezer – Weezer
Alternatif
En iyi alternatif müzik albümü
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
David Bowie – Blackstar
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
R&B
En İyi R&B Performansı
BJ the Chicago Kid – Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James – Permission
Musiq Soulchild – I Do
Rihanna – Needed Me
Solange – Cranes in the Sky
En İyi Geleneksel R&B Performansı
William Bell – The Three of Me
BJ the Chicago Kid – Woman’s World
Fantasia – Sleeping With the One I Love
Lalah Hathaway – Angel
Jill Scott – Can’t Wait
En iyi R&B şarkısı
PARTYNEXTDOOR – Come See Me [ft. Drake]
Bryson Tiller – Exchange
Rihanna – Kiss It Better
Maxwell – Lake by the Ocean
Tory Lanez – Luv
En İyi Çağdaş Albüm
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Gallant – Ology
KING – We Are King
Anderson .Paak – Malibu
Rihanna – ANTI
En iyi R&B albümü
BJ the Chicago Kid – In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition – Healing Season
Mya – Smoove Jones
Dans
En iyi dans kaydı
Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up
The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down [ft. Daya]
Flume – Never Be Like You [ft. Kai]
Riton – Rinse & Repeat [ft. Kah-Lo]
Sofi Tukker – Drinkee
En iyi dans/elektronik müzik albümü
Flume – Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho – Epoch
Underworld – Barbara Barbara, we face a shining future
Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII
Komedi
En iyi komedi albümü
David Cross – …America…Great…
Margaret Cho – American Myth
Tig Notaro – Boyish Girl Interrupted
Amy Schumer – Live at the Apollo
Patton Oswalt – Talking for Clapping
Remix
En iyi remix kayıt
Soul Pacific – Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)
The Silver Lake Chorus – Heavy Star Movin’ (staRo Remix)
Paul McCartney & Wings – Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)
Ry X – Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)
Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
The Chemical Brothers – Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)
Görsel medya müzik
En iyi toplama soundtrack
Various Artists – Amy
Miles Davis & Various Artists – Miles Ahead
Various Artists – Straight Outta Compton
Various Artists – Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)
Various Artists – Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1
En iyi özgün soundtrack
Thomas Newman – Bridge of Spies
Ennio Morricone – Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight
Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – The Revenant
John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 1
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 2
Albüm Kapağı
En iyi albüm kapağı
Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty – Rihanna – Anti
Jonathan Barnbrook – David Bowie – Blackstar
Andrew Savage – Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds – Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel
Eric Timothy Carlson – Bon Iver – 22, A Million
En iyi boxset ve limited edition albüm kapağı
Gérard Lo Monaco – Edith Piaf – Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark – J. Views – 401 Days
Matt Taylor – Trey Anastasio – Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)
Simon Earith & James Musgrave – Paul McCartney – Tug of War (Deluxe Edition)
Yapımcı
Yılın yapımcısı
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Müzik videosu
En iyi müzik videosu
Beyoncé – Formation
Leon Bridges – River
Coldplay – Up & Up
Jamie xx – Gosh
OK Go – Upside Down & Inside Out
En iyi film müziği
Steve Aoki – I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
The Beatles – The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble – The Music of Strangers
Various Artists – American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry