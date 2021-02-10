2021 Oscar Ödülleri'nde 9 kategoride kısa listeler açıklandı

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) bu yılki Oscar Ödülleri için 9 kategorinin kısa listelerini açıkladı.

Variety'nin haberine göre açıklanan kategoriler arasında belgesel, kısa belgesel, uluslararası film, makyaj ve saç tasarımı, özgün müzik, özgün şarkı, kısa animasyon, kısa film ve görsel efekt yer alıyor. Öte yandan Türkiye'nin "En İyi Uluslararası Film" dalında Oscar adayı 7. Koğuştaki Mucize, aday adayları arasına giremedi. Kısa liste oylaması 5 Şubat'ta sona erdi ve geri kalanlar 5-9 Mart'ta gerçekleştirilecek ilk aşama oylamasında belli olacak. Oscar adayları 15 Mart'ta resmi olarak duyurulacak ve ödül töreni 25 Nisan'da gerçekleştirilecek. Bahsi geçen kategorilerin kısa listeleri şu şekilde: Belgesel "76 Days" (MTV Documentary Films) – yönetmenler Weixi Chen, Hao Wu

"All In: The Fight for Democracy" (Amazon Studios) – yönetmenler Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus

"Boys State" (Apple TV Plus) – yönetmenler Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

"Collective" (Magnolia Pictures ve Participant) – yönetmen Alexander Nanau

"Crip Camp: Engelli Devrimi (Crip Camp)" (Netflix) – yönetmenler James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

"Dick Johnson'ın Ölümü (Dick Johnson Is Dead)" (Netflix) – yönetmen Kirsten Johnson

"Gunda" (Neon) – yönetmen Viktor Kosakovskiy

"MLK/FBI" (IFC Films) – yönetmen Sam Pollard

"The Mole Agent" (Gravitas Ventures) – yönetmen Maite Alberdi

"Ahtapottan Öğrendiklerim (My Octopus Teacher)" (Netflix) – yönetmenler Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

"Notturno" (Neon) – yönetmen Gianfranco Rosi

"The Painter and the Thief" (Neon) – yönetmen Benjamin Ree

"Time" (Amazon Studios) – yönetmen Garrett Bradley

"The Truffle Hunters" (Sony Pictures Classics) – yönetmenler Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

"Welcome to Chechnya" (HBO) – yönetmen David France Uluslararası Film "Druk (Another Round)" (Danimarka) – yönetmen Thomas Vinterberg

"Better Days" (Hong Kong) – yönetmen Derek Tsang

"Charlatan" (Çekya) – yönetmen Agnieszka Holland

"Collective" (Romanya) – yönetmen Alexander Nanau

"Dear Comrades!" (Rusya) – yönetmen Andrei Konchalovsky

"I'm No Longer Here" (Meksika) – yönetmen Fernando Frias

"Hope" (Norveç) – yönetmen Maria Sødahl

"La Llorona" (Guatemala) – yönetmen Jayro Bustamante

"The Mole Agent" (Şili) – yönetmen Maite Alberdi

"Night of the Kings" (Fildişi Sahili) – yönetmen Philippe Lacôte

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosna Hersek) – yönetmen Jasmila Žbanić

"Sun Children" (İran) – yönetmen Majid Majidi

"Two of Us" (Fransa) – yönetmen Filippo Meneghetti

"A Sun" (Tayvan) – yönetmen Chung Mong-hong

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunus) – yönetmen Kaouther Ben Hania Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı "Yırtıcı Kuşlar (Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" (Warner Bros)

"Emma" (Focus Features)

"The Glorias" (Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment)

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

"Şakrak Jangle'ın Noel Serüveni (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey)" (Netflix)

"Küçük İpuçları (The Little Things)" (Warner Bros)

"Ma Rainey: Blues'un Annesi (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)" (Netflix)

"Mank" (Netflix)

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

"Pinokyo (Pinocchio)" (Roadside Attractions) Özgün Müzik Ammonite" (Neon) – Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann

"Blizzard of Souls" (Film Movement) – Lolita Ritmanis

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) – Terence Blanchard

"The Invisible Man" (Universal Pictures) – Benjamin Wallfisch

"Şakrak Jangle'ın Noel Serüveni (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey)" (Netflix) – John Debney

"Onca Yoksulluk Varken (The Life Ahead)" (Netflix) – Gabriel Yared

"Küçük İpuçları (The Little Things)" (Warner Bros) – Thomas Newman

"Mank" (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

"Minari" (A24) – Emile Mosseri

"Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures) – Henry Gregson-Williams

"Dünyadan Haberler (News of the World)" (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

"Soul" (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

"Tenet" (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson

"Şikago Yedilisinin Yargılanması (The Trial of the Chicago 7)" (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton Özgün Şarkı "Turntables", "All In: The Fight for Democracy" filminden (Amazon Studios)

"See What You've Done", "Belly of the Beast" filminden (Independent Lens)

"Wuhan Flu", "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" filminden (Amazon Studios)

"Husavik", "Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması: Fire Saga'nın Hikayesi (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)" filminden (Netflix)

"Never Break", "Giving Voice" filminden (Netflix)

"Make It Work", "Şakrak Jangle'ın Noel Serüveni (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey)" filminden (Netflix)

"Fight For You", "Judas and the Black Messiah" filminden (Warner Bros)

"lo Sì (Seen)" from "Onca Yoksulluk Varken (The Life Ahead)" (Netflix)

"Rain Song", "Minari" filminden (A24)

"Show Me Your Soul", "Mr. Soul!" filminden (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

"Loyal Brave True", "Mulan" filminden (Walt Disney Pictures)

"Free", "The One and Only Ivan" filminden (Disney Plus)

"Speak Now", "One Night in Miami" filminden (Amazon Studios)

"Green", "Metalin Sesi (Sound of Metal)" filminden (Amazon Studios)

"Hear My Voice", "Şikago Yedilisinin Yargılanması (The Trial of the Chicago 7)" filminden (Netflix) Görsel Efekt "Yırtıcı Kuşlar (Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" (Warner Bros)

"Bloodshot: Durdurulamaz Güç (Bloodshot)" (Sony Pictures)

"Love and Monsters" (Paramount Pictures)

"Mank" (Netflix)

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

"Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures)

"The One and Only Ivan" (Disney Plus)

"Soul" (Pixar)

"Tenet" (Warner Bros)

"Welcome to Chechnya" (HBO) Kısa Animasyon "Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Kapaemahu"

"Opera"

"Out"

"The Snail and the Whale"

"To Gerard"

"Traces"

"Yes-People"

Kısa Belgesel

"Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa"

"Call Center Blues"

"Colette"

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"Hysterical Girl"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

"The Speed Cubers"

"What Would Sophia Loren Do?" Kısa Film "Bittu"

"Da Yie"

"Feeling Through"

"The Human Voice"

"The Kicksled Choir"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"The Van"

"White Eye"