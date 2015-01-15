2015 Oscar adayları açıklandı

Sinema sanatının en prestijli ödülleri olarak kabul gören ve bu sene 87. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı. Büyük Budapeşte Oteli ve Birdman filmleri 9'ar dalda Oscar'a aday gösterildi.

filmhafizasi.com'un haberine göre, 2015 Oscar Ödülleri, Neil Patrick Harris’in sunumuyla her zamanki gibi Kodak Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlecek bir törenle 22 Şubat gecesi sahiplerini bulacak.



İşte kategori kategori adayların tam listesi:



En İyi Film

American Sniper

Birdman

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash



En İyi Yönetmen

Alejandro G. Inarritu (Birdman)

Richard Linklater (Boyhood)

Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher)

Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel)

Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game)



En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Michael Keaton, (Birdman)

Eddie Redmayne, (The Theory of Everything)

Benedict Cumberbatch, (The Imitation Game)

Steve Carell, (Foxcatcher)

Bradley Cooper, (American Sniper)



En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Julianne Moore, (Still Alice)

Felicity Jones, (The Theory of Everything)

Rosamund Pike, (Gone Girl)

Reese Witherspoon, (Wild)

Marion Cotillard, (Two Days One Night)



En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

J.K. Simmons, (Whiplash)

Edward Norton, (Birdman)

Ethan Hawke, (Boyhood)

Mark Ruffalo, (Foxcatcher)

Robert Duvall, (The Judge)



En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Patricia Arquette, (Boyhood)

Emma Stone, (Birdman)

Keira Knightley, (The Imitation Game)

Meryl Streep, (Into the Woods)

Laura Dern, (Wild)



En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Birdman

Boyhood

Foxcatcher

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Nightcrawler



En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

American Sniper

The Imitation Game

Inherent Vice

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash



Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

Ida

Leviathan

Tangerines

Timbuktu

Wild Tales



En İyi Animasyon

Big Hero 6

The Boxtrolls

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Song of the Sea

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya



En İyi Belgesel

Citizenfour

Finding Vivian Maier

Last Days in Vietnam

The Salt of the Earth

Virunga



En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Birdman

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Ida

Mr. Turner

Unbroken



En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Interstellar

Into the Woods

Mr. Turner



En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Inherent Vice

Into the Woods

Maleficent

Mr. Turner



En İyi Kurgu

American Sniper

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Whiplash



En İyi Makyaj ve Saç

Foxcatcher

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Guardians of the Galaxy



En İyi Özgün Müzik

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Interstellar

Mr. Turner

The Theory of Everything



En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Everything is Awesome (The Lego Movie

Glory (Selma)

Greatful (Beyond the Lights)

I’m not Gonna Miss You (Glen Campbell… I’ll Be Me)

Lost Stars (Begin Again)



En İyi Ses Miksajı

American Sniper

Birdman

Interstellar

Unbroken

Whiplash



En İyi Ses Kurgusu

American Sniper

Birdman

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Interstellar

Unbroken



En İyi Görsel Efekt

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Guardians of the Galaxy

Interstellar

X-Men: Days of the Future Past



En İyi Kısa Film

Aya

Boogaloo and Graham

Butter Lamp

Parvaneh

The Phone Call



En İyi Animasyon (Kısa Film)

The Bigger Picture

The Dam Keeper

Feast

Me and My Moulton

A Single Life



En İyi Belgesel (Kısa Film)

Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1

Joanna

Our Curse

The Reaper

White Earth