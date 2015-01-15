T24 LogoT24 Logo
2015 Oscar adayları açıklandı

Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklanırken, Büyük Budapeşte Oteli ve Birdman filmleri 9'ar dalda Oscar'a aday gösterildi

15 Ocak 2015 18:40

Sinema sanatının en prestijli ödülleri olarak kabul gören ve bu sene 87. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı. Büyük Budapeşte Oteli ve Birdman filmleri 9'ar dalda Oscar'a aday gösterildi.

filmhafizasi.com'un haberine göre, 2015 Oscar Ödülleri, Neil Patrick Harris’in sunumuyla her zamanki gibi Kodak Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlecek bir törenle 22 Şubat gecesi sahiplerini bulacak.

İşte kategori kategori adayların tam listesi:

En İyi Film

American Sniper
Birdman
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Selma
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash

En İyi Yönetmen

Alejandro G. Inarritu (Birdman)
Richard Linklater (Boyhood)
Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher)
Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel)
Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Michael Keaton, (Birdman)
Eddie Redmayne, (The Theory of Everything)
Benedict Cumberbatch, (The Imitation Game)
Steve Carell, (Foxcatcher)
Bradley Cooper, (American Sniper)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Julianne Moore, (Still Alice)
Felicity Jones, (The Theory of Everything)
Rosamund Pike, (Gone Girl)
Reese Witherspoon, (Wild)
Marion Cotillard, (Two Days One Night)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

J.K. Simmons, (Whiplash)
Edward Norton, (Birdman)
Ethan Hawke, (Boyhood)
Mark Ruffalo, (Foxcatcher)
Robert Duvall, (The Judge)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Patricia Arquette, (Boyhood)
Emma Stone, (Birdman)
Keira Knightley, (The Imitation Game)
Meryl Streep, (Into the Woods)
Laura Dern, (Wild)

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Birdman
Boyhood
Foxcatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Nightcrawler

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

American Sniper
The Imitation Game
Inherent Vice
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

Ida
Leviathan
Tangerines
Timbuktu
Wild Tales

En İyi Animasyon

Big Hero 6
The Boxtrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Song of the Sea
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

En İyi Belgesel

Citizenfour
Finding Vivian Maier
Last Days in Vietnam
The Salt of the Earth
Virunga

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Birdman
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Ida
Mr. Turner
Unbroken

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Interstellar
Into the Woods
Mr. Turner

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

The Grand Budapest Hotel
Inherent Vice
Into the Woods
Maleficent
Mr. Turner

En İyi Kurgu

American Sniper
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Whiplash

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç

Foxcatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Guardians of the Galaxy

En İyi Özgün Müzik

The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Interstellar
Mr. Turner
The Theory of Everything

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Everything is Awesome (The Lego Movie
Glory (Selma)
Greatful (Beyond the Lights)
I’m not Gonna Miss You (Glen Campbell… I’ll Be Me)
Lost Stars (Begin Again)

En İyi Ses Miksajı

American Sniper
Birdman
Interstellar
Unbroken
Whiplash

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

American Sniper
Birdman
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Interstellar
Unbroken

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Guardians of the Galaxy
Interstellar
X-Men: Days of the Future Past

En İyi Kısa Film

Aya
Boogaloo and Graham
Butter Lamp
Parvaneh
The Phone Call

En İyi Animasyon (Kısa Film)

The Bigger Picture
The Dam Keeper
Feast
Me and My Moulton
A Single Life

En İyi Belgesel (Kısa Film)

Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1
Joanna
Our Curse
The Reaper
White Earth

 

