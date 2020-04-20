Bob Dylan'dan karantina günlerinde ikinci yeni şarkı

Today, tomorrow, and yesterday too The flowers are dying, like all things do Follow me close, i’m going to Balian Bali I’ll loose my mind, if you don’t come with me I fuss with my hair and I fight blood feuds I Contain MultitudesGot a tell tale heart, like Mr. Poe Got skeletons in the walls of people you know I’ll drink to the truth, and the things we said I’ll drink to the man that shares your bed I paint landscapes, and i paint nudes I Contain MultitudesRed cadillac and a black mustache Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash Tell me whats next, what shall we do? Half my soul, baby, belongs to you I relic and I frolic , with all the young dudes I Contain MultitudesI’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones and them British bad boys The Rolling Stones I go right to the edge, I go right to the end I go to right where all things lost are made good againI sing the songs of experience, like William Blake I have no apologies to make Everything’s flowing, all at the same time I live on a boulevard of crime I drive fast cars, and i eat fast foods I Contain MultitudesPink pedal pushers, great blue jeans On the pretty maids and the old queens All the old queens from all my past lives I carry four pistols and two large knifes I’m a man of contradictions I’m a man of many moods I Contain MultitudesYou greedy old wolf, i’ll show you my heart But not all of it, only the hateful part I’ll sell you down the river I’ll put a price on your head What more can I tell ya, i sleep with life and death in the same bedGet lost madame, get up off my knee Keep your mouth away from me I’ll keep the path open, the path in my mind I see it to it that there’s no love left behind I play Beethoven’s sonata’s, Chopin’s preludes I Contain Multitudes