Bob Dylan'dan karantina günlerinde ikinci yeni şarkı

Nobel ödüllü sanatçı Bob Dylan karantina günlerini üreterek geçiriyor. Müzisyen 8 yıl aradan sonra son üç hafta içerisinde ikinci kez yeni bir şarkı paylaştı.
Kısa aralıklarla paylaştığı iki şarkı (ilki 17 dakikalık “Murder Most Foul”du) yeni bir Bob Dylan albümünün eşiğinde olduğumuzun da müjdecisi. 2012’deki Tempest’tan bu yana yeni şarkı yayınlamayan Dylan’ın Walt Whitman referanslı son şarkısı “I Contain Multitudes” naif bir balad.
Şarkıda “Manzara çizerim, nü çizerim. Çokluk taşırım, çelişkilerin insanıyım” diyen Dylan, şarkının devamında da William Blake gibi şarkı söylediğini, Anne Frank gibi bir James Bond hayranı olduğunu ifade ediyor.
Antonio Negri ile William Blake’i de çağrıştıran şarkının şu sözleri şu şekilde:
|
Today, tomorrow, and yesterday too
The flowers are dying, like all things do
Follow me close, i’m going to Balian Bali
I’ll loose my mind, if you don’t come with me
I fuss with my hair and I fight blood feuds
I Contain MultitudesGot a tell tale heart, like Mr. Poe
Got skeletons in the walls of people you know
I’ll drink to the truth, and the things we said
I’ll drink to the man that shares your bed
I paint landscapes, and i paint nudes
I Contain MultitudesRed cadillac and a black mustache
Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash
Tell me whats next, what shall we do?
Half my soul, baby, belongs to you
I relic and I frolic , with all the young dudes
I Contain MultitudesI’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones
and them British bad boys The Rolling Stones
I go right to the edge, I go right to the end
I go to right where all things lost are made good againI sing the songs of experience, like William Blake
I have no apologies to make
Everything’s flowing, all at the same time
I live on a boulevard of crime
I drive fast cars, and i eat fast foods
I Contain MultitudesPink pedal pushers, great blue jeans
On the pretty maids and the old queens
All the old queens from all my past lives
I carry four pistols and two large knifes
I’m a man of contradictions
I’m a man of many moods
I Contain MultitudesYou greedy old wolf, i’ll show you my heart
But not all of it, only the hateful part
I’ll sell you down the river
I’ll put a price on your head
What more can I tell ya, i sleep with life and death in the same bedGet lost madame, get up off my knee
Keep your mouth away from me
I’ll keep the path open, the path in my mind
I see it to it that there’s no love left behind
I play Beethoven’s sonata’s, Chopin’s preludes
I Contain Multitudes
