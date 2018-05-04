WTO: Turkey launches safeguard investigation on iron and steel products

Istanbul, May 4 (DHA) - Turkey notified the WTO’s Committee on Safeguards that it initiated on 27 April 2018 a safeguard investigation on iron and steel products.

In the notification Turkey indicated, among other things, as follows:

\"The interested parties are required to fill in the questionnaires within 30 (thirty) days from the date of publication of the Communiqué and forward it to the General Directorate.

[…]

The companies and institutions established in Turkey shall send the questionnaires and their official views from their official registered electronic mail-KEP address to the registered electronic mail-KEP address of the Ministry.

The address for electronic mail: ekonomi@hs01.kep.tr

Those who want to be interested parties as companies, institutions and establishments abroad shall send their answers to the questionnaires and their official views to the Ministry\'s e-mail address below.

Directorate General E-mail address: ithebys@ekonomi.gov.tr

The address of the investigating authority for correspondence is:

Ministry of Economy

Directorate General for Imports, Department of Safeguards

Söğütözü Mah. 2176. Sk. No: 63 06530 Çankaya/Ankara/TURKEY

Tel: +90 312 204 92 93-99 45-99 70-95 79

Fax: +90 312 204 86 33 E-mail: korunma@ekonomi.gov.tr. \"

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/TUR/24.