World Trade Organization - Weekly Schedule 

Monday 7 May 2018 Informal Trade Negotiations Committee and Heads of Delegation meeting - 10 a

07 Mayıs 2018 11:09

Monday 7 May 2018
Informal Trade Negotiations Committee and Heads of Delegation meeting - 10 a.m.
Press briefing in Room B at the WTO - 5 pm
(contact: Keith Rockwell, +41 (0)22–739 50 15)

 

Tuesday 8 May 2018
General Council - 10 a.m.
Press briefing in Room B at the WTO - 5 pm
(contact: Keith Rockwell, +41 (0)22–739 50 15)

 

Wednesday 9 May 2018
General Council - 10 a.m.
(contact: Keith Rockwell, +41 (0)22–739 50 15)

 

Thursday 10 May 2018
Ascension Day (WTO non-working day)

 

Friday 11 May 2018
WTO non-working day
 

