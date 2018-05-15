T24 LogoT24 Logo
WFP prepares for a possible drought in Afghanistan

Istanbul, May 15 (DHA) - The evolving drought situation in Afghanistan exacerbates underlying challenges to food security from conflict and weak labour markets

Istanbul, May 15 (DHA) - The evolving drought situation in Afghanistan exacerbates underlying challenges to food security from conflict and weak labour markets. World Food Programme (WFP) is preparing for a possible drought response to up to 1 million people.
La Niña has had a devastating effect on this year’s planting season, with a rain, snow and sleet deficit of 70 per cent prevailing across most of the country. With last year’s wheat production already reported to be 57 per cent below the five-year average, the 2018 harvest is forecast to be even lower: down from 4.2 million metric tons to 3.5 million metric tons.
Nearly 10,000 people in Hirat Province were verified as recently displaced due to the ongoing drought and assisted with essential household items by IOM, food by WFP, hygiene kits by the United Nations Children\'s Fund (UNICEF) and tents by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

