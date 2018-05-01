T24 LogoT24 Logo
WFP: 158,835 people have been assissted in March 2018 in Senegal

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 2 (DHA) – Recent World Food Programme states that 158,835 people have been assisted in March 2018 in Senegal due to the country being ranked 37 out of 76 countries in the Global Hunger Index despite the government efforts

01 Mayıs 2018 18:18

According to the report, in March 2018 52,094 tones of food assistance have been distributed to poeple of Senegal where the household food production have become inadequate and unstable due to deficit harvests caused by recurrent drought and floods in the past decade.
To tackle the chronic poverty and make poor citizens more resilient to shocks, the report indicates that the government has rolled out a National Programme for Family Social Security Transfers.

