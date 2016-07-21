T24 LogoT24 Logo
Spor

van Persie Pereira'yı kesti!

Fenerbahçe'nin resmi sitesinden paylaşılan fotonun orjinalinde Pereira da gözüküyordu

10 Ağustos 2016 15:11

Fenerbahçe'nin Hollandalı yıldızı Robin van Persie'nin sosyal medya hesabına koyduğu fotoğraf tartışma konusu oldu.

Sabah idmanına çıkan van Persie sosyal medya hesabından, “İyi ve yoğun bir çalışma temposu bitti. Öğleden sonra ikinci seans için hazırlık” dedi.

Van Persie’nin sosyal medya hesabına koyduğu fotoğrafta teknik direktör Vitor Pereira’yı kesmesi dikkat çekti. Fenerbahçe'nin resmi sitesinden paylaşılan fotonun orjinalinde Pereira da gözüküyordu.

ETİKETLER

Robin van PersieFenerbahçeFotoğrafVitor Pereira
","articleSection":"Spor","publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"T24","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://t24.com.tr/logo.png"},"sameAs":["https://www.facebook.com/T24comtr","https://www.instagram.com/t24comtr","https://twitter.com/t24comtr"],"url":"https://t24.com.tr","contactPoint":[{"@type":"ContactPoint","contactType":"customer service","email":"bilgi@t24.com.tr","areaServed":"TR","url":"https://t24.com.tr"}]},"datePublished":"2016-08-10T15:11:00+03:00","genre":"News","mainEntityOfPage":"https://t24.com.tr/haber/van-persie-pereirayi-kesti,354176","author":{"@type":"Organization","name":"T24","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://t24.com.tr/logo.png"},"sameAs":["https://www.facebook.com/T24comtr","https://www.instagram.com/t24comtr","https://twitter.com/t24comtr"],"url":"https://t24.com.tr","contactPoint":[{"@type":"ContactPoint","contactType":"customer service","email":"bilgi@t24.com.tr","areaServed":"TR","url":"https://t24.com.tr"}]},"url":"https://t24.com.tr/haber/van-persie-pereirayi-kesti,354176"}]

İlgili Haberler

Fenerbahçe'den resmi açıklama: Robin van Persie kalıyor

Robin van Persie’nin Fenerbahçe’den ayrılacağı konuşuluyordu

İlgi Gören VideolarTüm Videolar

Rusya lideri Putin’le görüşen Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Libya’da frene bastı...

Mahçupyan: Erdoğan'ın hırsları eşiği geçti, dönüş yok; Davutoğlu bildiklerini anlatırsa...

Türkiye ve dünya gündeminde neler oldu? İşte Bir Bakışta Bugün...

Ünlü porno yıldızı Johnny Sins, Türkiye'ye geleceğini 'Erik Dalı'yla duyurdu:...

Cem Yılmaz T24'te: Türkiye’de kutuplaşma olduğunu düşünmüyorum, biraz da üzülelim,...

İlgi Gören HaberlerTüm Haberler

Erdoğan tam 2 saat 7 dakika konuştu: Alkış gelmiyor......

YSK, seçime girebilecek 15 partiyi açıkladı; Gelecek Partisi listede yok...

Arkeolog Merve Kaçmış'ın sır ölümünde mektup detayı: "Kameraları izleyince göreceksiniz"...

İBB Meclisi, İmamoğlu'nun danışmanlarının maaşını belirledi...

‘Korsan yayın’dan maç izleyenlere kötü haber...

T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24