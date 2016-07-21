van Persie Pereira'yı kesti!

Fenerbahçe'nin Hollandalı yıldızı Robin van Persie'nin sosyal medya hesabına koyduğu fotoğraf tartışma konusu oldu.

Sabah idmanına çıkan van Persie sosyal medya hesabından, “İyi ve yoğun bir çalışma temposu bitti. Öğleden sonra ikinci seans için hazırlık” dedi.

Van Persie’nin sosyal medya hesabına koyduğu fotoğrafta teknik direktör Vitor Pereira’yı kesmesi dikkat çekti. Fenerbahçe'nin resmi sitesinden paylaşılan fotonun orjinalinde Pereira da gözüküyordu.

Good intense running session done this morning. ✔️ Preparing for the second session this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AWQs6S79u5