Van'da 4.3 büyüklüğünde deprem!

20 Ekim 2021 18:21

Kandilli Rasathanesi, Van'da saat 18.05 sıralarında 4.3 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldiğini duyurdu. 

