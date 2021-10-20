Van'da 4.3 büyüklüğünde deprem!

<html>\n<head>\n</head>\n<body>\n<p>Kandilli Rasathanesi, Van'da saat 18.05 sıralarında 4.3 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldiğini duyurdu. </p>\n<p><img src="https://media-cdn.t24.com.tr/media/library/2021/10/1634743556899-screenshot-1.png" alt width="600" height="462" /></p>\n<div style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden;"><iframe style="width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden;" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x84zbem?autoplay=1" width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"> </iframe></div>\n</body>\n</html>