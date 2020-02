Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, September 5 (DHA) – US mortgage applications fell 0.1 percent compared to the previous week.

US Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) data also revealed that application volume was 19 percent lower compared with the same week one year ago.

According to the data, mortgage interest rates are stuck near highs and are beginning to rise again, weakening home affordability and hence, cause decline in the applications.