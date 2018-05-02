US private sector employment increased by 204,000 jobs in April

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, May 2 (DHA) – Private-sector employment increased by 204,000 from March to April, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 204,000

By Company Size

Small businesses: 62,000

- 1-19 employees 31,000

- 20-49 employees 31,000

Medium businesses: 88,000

- 50-499 employees 88,000

Large businesses: 54,000

- 500-999 employees 12,000

- 1,000+ employees 42,000

By Sector

Goods-producing: 44,000

- Natural resources/mining 7,000

- Construction 27,000

- Manufacturing 10,000

Service-providing: 160,000

- Trade/transportation/utilities 14,000

- Information -2,000

- Financial activities 7,000- Professional/business services 58,000

Professional/technical services 34,000

Management of companies/enterprises 5,000

Administrative/support services 20,000

- Education/health services 39,000

Health care/social assistance 35,000

Education 4,000

- Leisure/hospitality 36,000

- Other services 8,000