UNHCR, OIC join efforts in addressing a Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 (DHA) – United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) joint two day workshop on the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework has raised awareness on the refugee protection.

Hosted by Jordan and with the attendance of more than 45 member states, specialised agencies and international institutions, the participants have agreed on the following: “Acknowledgement of the significance of the adoption of the New York Declaration and the CRRF and were encouraged by OIC and UNHCR’s provision of this forum for feedback, input, and reflection on the particular needs of displaced persons and refugees and host communities in OIC Member States.

“Agreement on the potential for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders and partners on the practical application of the CRRF through lessons learned, good practices, and building on the richness of the experiences of Member States on dealing with displacement crises.

“Agreement to continue advocacy for stronger support from the international community to displaced persons and refugees and host communities in the OIC Member States in order to reach a more equitable, predictable, and sustainable burden sharing and an effective role in reducing the impact of refugee flows on the process of development in host countries.

“Recognition of the important role of Islamic Sharia, teachings, and principles in relation to the provision of protection and safety for refugees and vulnerable persons.

“Agreement on the necessity of building proactive and preventative solutions-oriented responses into refugee and displacement mechanisms such as more robust and sustainable education and livelihoods interventions.

“Recognition of the impact of international and regional approaches on policy coherence, mutual understanding, and forward-looking strategies for solutions to displacement and refugee situations, including alternative pathways and resettlement, while better analysing the root causes of displacement and working towards creating conditions conducive to voluntary return.”