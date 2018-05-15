Ukraine: EU adds five persons to sanctions list

İstanbul, May 15 (DHA) – Council of the European Union added five people to the list of those subject to restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

According to the council’s statement, the mentioned people are listed because of their involvement in the organisation of the Russian presidential elections of 18 March in the illegally annexed Crimea and Sevastopol, “thereby actively supporting and implementing policies that undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.

The five individuals hold positions of responsibility in the electoral commissions of Crimea or Sevastopol. The measures consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze.

The decision brings the total number of individuals listed by the European Union (EU) to 155. In addition, the EU has frozen the assets of 38 entities under this sanctions regime.