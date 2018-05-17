Turkish private sector's foreign debt rose to USD 245.4 billion in Q1

Istanbul, May 17 (DHA) - Turkish private sector’s total foreign debt rose to USD 245.4 billion by the end of March.

As regards Turkish private sector’s outstanding loans received from abroad, long-term loans recorded USD 226.8 billion as of March, increasing by USD 5.5 billion whereas short-term loans (excluding trade credits) realized USD 18.6 billion, increasing by USD 401 million in comparison to the end of 2017.

“From the borrower’s side, regarding long-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities decreased by USD 98 million whereas bond liabilities amounted to USD 31.8 billion, increasing by USD 1.5 billion in comparison to the end of 2017. In the same period, non-bank financial institutions’ loan liabilities increased by USD 376 million; whereas bond liabilities amounted to USD 4.4. billion, increasing by USD 2 million. Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded an increasing of USD 3.6 billion in comparison to the end of 2017; while bond liabilities amounted to USD 7.4 billion, increasing by USD 507 million, as of March.

“Regarding short-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities realized as USD 12.0 billion decreasing by USD 214 million; whereas non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities realized as USD 3.9 billion, increasing by USD 694 million in comparison to the end of 2017.

“From the creditor’s side, regarding long-term loans, liabilities to private creditors excluding bonds amounted to USD 156.6 billion, increasing by USD 3.3 billion compared to the end of the previous year. Regarding short-term loans, liabilities to private creditors excluding bonds amounted to USD 18.0 billion increasing by USD 549 million compared to the end of the previous year.

“Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans in the amount of USD 226.8 billion, 58.8 percent consists of USD, 34.9 percent consists of Euro, 4.6 percent consists of Turkish lira and 1.7 percent consists of other currencies and of the total short-term loans in the amount of USD 18.6 billion, 49.7 percent consists of USD, 29.3 percent consists of Euro, 20.6 percent consists of Turkish lira and 0.4 percent consists of other currencies.

“As for the sectoral breakdown by the end of March, of the total long-term loans in the amount of USD 226.8 billion, 50.7 percent consist of liabilities of the financial institutions, whereas 49.3 percent consists of the liabilities of the non-financial institutions. In the same period, of the total short-term loans in the amount of USD 18.6 billion, 78.1 percent consists of liabilities of the financial institutions, whereas 21.9 percent consists of liabilities of the non-financial institutions.

“Private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis; point out to principal repayments in the amount of USD 69.1 billion for the next 12 months by the end of March.”