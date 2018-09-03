Turkey's annual inflation soars to 17.90 percent in August

Istanbul, September 3 (DHA) – Consumer price index increased by 2.30 percent monthly and 17.90 percent annually in August.

According to TurkStat data:

“A rise in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 2.30 percent, on December of the previous year by 12.29 percent, on same month of the previous year by 17.90 percent and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 12.61 percent in August 2018.

“The highest monthly increase was 5.85 percent in miscellaneous goods and services

“In August 2018, the indices rose for furnishing and household equipment 4.56 percent, for transportation 4.45 percent, for housing 3.85 percent and for communication 2.63 percent.

“The only monthly decrease was 1.59 percent in clothing and footwear

“In August 2018, the index declined only for clothing and footwear amongst the main groups by 1.59 percent.

“The highest annual increase was 27.13 percent in transportation

“Furnishing and household equipment with 23.76 percent, miscellaneous goods and services with 23.23 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages with 19.75 percent and housing with 16.30 percent were the other main groups where high annual increases realized.

“In August 2018 within average prices of 407 items in the index, average prices of 44 items remained unchanged while average prices of 304 items increased and average prices of 59 items decreased.” (Graph)