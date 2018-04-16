T24 LogoT24 Logo
Turkey's annual industrial output up 9.9 pct in February

İstanbul Apr 16 (DHA) - Turkey’s calendar-adjusted industrial production rose by 9.9 percent in February compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on April 16.
Among three main sub-indices, the mining and quarrying index saw the highest annual increase in January, with 11.2 percent.
The manufacturing index rose 1.4 percent while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index was up 3.3 percent during the same period.
TÜİK data also showed that the industrial production decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month.
When the sub-sectors of the industrial sector (based on 2015=100) were examined, mining and quarrying index decreased by 0.3 percent, manufacturing index decreased by 0.2 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index decreased by 1.1 percent in February compared to the previous month.

