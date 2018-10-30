Trump to terminate birthright citizenship

Istanbul, Oct. 30 (DHA) - US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order that would remove the right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil, he said in an exclusive interview for \"Axios on HBO\" a new four-part documentary news series debuting on HBO this Sunday.

This would be the most dramatic move yet in Trump\'s hardline immigration campaign, this time targeting \"anchor babies\" and \"chain migration.\"

And it will set off another stand-off with the courts, as Trump’s power to do this through executive action is debatable to say the least.

Trump told \"Axios on HBO\" that he has run the idea of ending birthright citizenship by his counsel and plans to proceed with the highly controversial move, which certainly will face legal challenges.

\"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don\'t,\" Trump said, declaring he can do it by executive order.

When told that\'s very much in dispute, Trump replied:

\"You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they\'re saying I can do it just with an executive order.\"

\"We\'re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States, with all of those benefits\" Trump continued. \"It\'s ridiculous. It\'s ridiculous. And it has to end.\"

\"It\'s in the process. It\'ll happen, with an executive order.\"