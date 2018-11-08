Trump on falling oil prices: That's because of me

Istanbul, Nov. 8 (DHA) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed credit for falling oil prices, glossing over market forces that knocked crude futures from four-year highs last month, CNBC reported.

Trump also appeared to hint that his administration may not tighten sanctions on Iran\'s oil exports if crude prices start rallying again, saying the measures will \"maybe\" get tougher.

\"If you look at oil prices they\'ve come down very substantially over the last couple of months,\" Trump said. \"That\'s because of me. Because you have a monopoly called OPEC, and I don\'t like that monopoly.\"