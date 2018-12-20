Trump cancels meeting with Senator Bob Corker

Istanbul, Dec. 20 (DHA) - US President Donald Trump canceled a meeting with Sen. Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, while he was waiting in the White House.

Corker, who has been publicly criticizing Trump for more than a year after being passed over for the job of secretary of state, told reporters the president stood him up at the last minute ahead of their prearranged discussion Wednesday.

Corker was one of many senators who were blindsided Wednesday by Trump\'s decision to pull all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria as quickly as possible. The president tweeted Wednesday morning that the U.S. had completed its mission fighting ISIS in the country, which has been at the center of a four-year war.

The retiring Tennessee senator, who is chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, the preeminent international affairs body in Congress, was expected to raise the issue of Syria.

