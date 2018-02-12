Trade Envoy Lord Janvrin urged tech companies to invest in the UK (4)

(Adds details)

Mergim Özdamar / Istanbul, February 12 (DHA) - Lord Robin Janvrin, Trade Envoy of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has urged technology companies to invest in his country.

The UK Technology Investment Conference began today in Istanbul with the participation of Lord Janvrin and will present opportunities in the UK technology sector.

In his opening speech, Lord Janvrin underlined that technology is one of the cornerstones of the UK economy and said \"Britain is a global centre of excellence for the Technology industry. Dozens of the world’s largest technology companies have chosen to base themselves in Britain. You can join them.\"

The conference held by the UK Department of International Trade in order to discuss UK technology sector opportunities, has brought Turkey’s leading technology sector representatives together.

The UK has the largest digital technology sector in the world outside the US.

The UK’s 58 billion pounds Technology sector already attracts 930 million pounds in software R&D investment annually and is home to 100 thousand ICT companies including Microsoft, IBM, HP,Google, Facebook and Intel.

Highlighting that the UK is Europe’s leading market for software and IT services, UK PM’s Trade Envoy to Turkey Lord Janvrin noted that the UK government is committed to supporting the tech industry and attracting the best investment from around the world.

\"In the Information and Communication Technologies sector, the United Kingdom around the world offers one of the most attractive business environments for investors in European countries, with the support of this territorial state\" Janvrin said.

Taking the stage after Lord Janvrin, British Consul General Judith Slater said, “The UK is keen to maintain a positive and open economic relationship with Turkey after we leave EU.”

Slater added that, “The UK Government is investing in building stronger ties with Turkey and is committed to helping Turkish technology companies grow and succeed in the UK”