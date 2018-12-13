Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec 13 (DHA) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins the confidence vote, voted today in the House of Commons for the leadership.

Announcing the results, 1922 Committee Leader Sir Graham Brady said May won with 200 votes for her. Noting that 117 MPs have voted against her, ‘The results of the ballot this evening is that the parliamentary party does have confidence in (May)’ said Brady. Winning the vote, no confidence vote will be taken against May for 12 months.

The uncertainity around Brexit continued following May cancelling the voting of her Brexit deal in the Commons on Monday. Talking about the confidence vote earlier today, May said she would ‘contest that cote with everything she got’.