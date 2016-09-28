T24 LogoT24 Logo
Sözleşmeli öğretmenlerin atama tarihi belli oldu

Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı, Twitter üzerinden açıklama yaptı

28 Eylül 2016 23:40

Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı (MEB), Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklama ile 20 bin sözleşmeli öğretmenin 10 Ekim’de atanacağını açıkladı.

Paylaşılan mesaj şöyle:

 

sözleşmeli öğretmenatamatarihi
