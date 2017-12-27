T24 LogoT24 Logo
Serbia hands over asylum-seeker to Turkey: Lawyer

İstanbul, Dec 27 (DHA) - A lawyer has said Serbia has extradited an asylum seeker, who fled Turkey after prosecutors sought 15 years in prison for him, to Turkey

İstanbul, Dec 27 (DHA) - A lawyer has said Serbia has extradited an asylum seeker, who fled Turkey after prosecutors sought 15 years in prison for him, to Turkey.
Cevdet Ayaz, who was charged with “attempting to destroy the constitutional order” was deported upon a decision by Serbian Justice Minister Nela Kuburoviç, after 30 days in custody.
Ayaz’s lawyer Ana Trkulja told the Associated Press on Tuesday that her client was taken away on Monday in the afternoon from a center for foreigners where he was staying after his asylum request was rejected by the Serbian authorities. Trkulja said Ayaz has arrived in Turkey.
Ayaz was a member of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) in Iran.
The extradition defies recommendations by the U.N. Committee against Torture, which has urged Serbia to refrain from the handover.
U.N. committee chairman Jens Modvig called on Serbia on Monday to “please be aware of your UNCAT obligations.”
In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had vowed to boost ties during a meeting in Serbia.

