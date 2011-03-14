Seramik nasıl sanata dönüştürülür

T24 LogoT24 Logo
Garanti Emeklilik Hobi Kulüpleri'nin internet sitesi hobimlemutluyum.com'un program ortakları, seramik sanatı hakkında bilinmeyenleri, temel özelliklerini, faydalarını anlattı.

14 Mart 2011 02:00

T24 - Garanti Emeklilik Hobi Kulüpleri'nin internet sitesi hobimlemutluyum.com'un program ortakları, seramik sanatı hakkında bilinmeyenleri, temel özelliklerini, faydalarını anlattı.



Çubuk Tekniği

Levha Tekniği

Yığma Tekniği

Kalıp Yöntemi

Seramikte sırlama tekniği

Kırmızı çamur nedir?

Dökme Yöntemi ile Kupa Yapımı

Balon İle Şekillendirme Tekniği

Tornada Çömlek Yapımı

Plaka Yöntemi ile Doku Çalışması

 



