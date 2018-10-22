Self-driving taxis to be launched in London by 2021

Istanbul, Oct. 22 (DHA) - Taxi firm Addison Lee is betting its customers will be ready to, in London at least, in just three years\' time, the BBC reported.

It has joined forces with self-driving software specialist Oxbotica, and says the tie-up means it will offer self-driving taxis in the capital by 2021.

Addison Lee says it will now work with Oxbotica on digitally mapping public roads in and around the capital. The detailed maps will record the position of kerbs, road signs and traffic lights in preparation for autonomous cars.