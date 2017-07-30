T24 LogoT24 Logo
Rolling Stone açıkladı; işte tüm zamanların en iyi 100 metal albümü

Listenin ikinci sırasında Metallica yer alıyor

30 Temmuz 2017 17:10

Rolling Stone, en iyi 100 metal albümünü listeledi. Listenin başında Black Sabbath yer alıyor.

Albümlerin derlenmesi ve sıralanması aşamasında Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Halford, Lars Ulrich ve Corey Taylor’a tanışan Rolling Stone, derlenen albümler üzerine yazılmış eleştiri yazılarını da dikkate aldı.

Liste şöyle:

100. Avenged Sevenfold, 'City of Evil' (2005)

99. Evanescence, 'Fallen' (2003)

98. Sunn O))), 'Monoliths & Dimensions' (2009)

97. Gojira, 'From Mars to Sirius' (2005)

96. Kvelertak, 'Meir' (2013)

95. Dream Theater, 'Images and Words' (1992)

94. Deafheaven, 'Sunbather' (2013)

34. Black Sabbath, 'Master of Reality' (1971)

33. Megadeth, 'Countdown to Extinction' (1992)

32. Black Sabbath, 'Sabotage' (1975)

31. Slayer, 'Seasons in the Abyss' (1990)

30. Korn, 'Korn' (1994)

29. Sepultura, 'Chaos A.D.' (1993)

28. Celtic Frost, 'Morbid Tales' (1984)

27. System of a Down, 'Toxicity' (2001)

26. Alice in Chains, 'Dirt' (1992)

25. Metallica, 'Metallica' (1991)

24. Rage Against the Machine, 'Rage Against the Machine' (1992)

23. Danzig, 'Danzig' (1988)

22. Mötley Crüe, 'Too Fast for Love' (1981)

21. Metallica, '...And Justice for All' (1988)

20. Anthrax, 'Among the Living' (1987)

19. Megadeth, 'Rust in Peace' (1990)

18. Tool, 'Ænima' (1996)

17. Mercyful Fate, 'Melissa' (1983)

16. Dio, 'Holy Diver' (1983)

15. Ozzy Osbourne, 'Diary of a Madman' (1981)

14. Black Sabbath, 'Vol. 4' (1972)

13. Iron Maiden, 'Iron Maiden' (1980)

12. Judas Priest, 'Screaming for Vengeance' (1982)

11. Metallica, 'Ride the Lightning' (1984)

10. Pantera, 'Vulgar Display of Power' (1992)

9. Ozzy Osbourne, 'Blizzard of Ozz' (1980)

8. Megadeth, 'Peace Sells ... but Who's Buying?' (1986)

7. Motörhead, 'No Remorse' (1984)

6. Slayer, 'Reign in Blood' (1986)

5. Black Sabbath, 'Black Sabbath' (1970)

4. Iron Maiden, 'The Number of the Beast' (1982)

3. Judas Priest, 'British Steel' (1980)

2. Metallica, 'Master of Puppets' (1986)

1. Black Sabbath, 'Paranoid' (1970)

 

