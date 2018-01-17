Rohingyan children at risk as cyclone and monsoon season on horizon in Bangladesh

Mergim Özdamar / Istanbul, Jan 17 (DHA) – United Nations International Children\'s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the health and safety of more than 520 thousand Rohingya children living in overcrowded camps and informal settlements in Bangladesh is likely to be put at greater risk ahead of upcoming cyclone and monsoon seasons.

Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF representative in Bangladesh said: “As we get closer to the cyclone and monsoon seasons, what is already a dire humanitarian situation risks becoming a catastrophe. Hundreds of thousands of children are already living in horrific conditions, and they will face an even greater risk of disease, flooding, landslides and further displacement.”

\"Unsafe water, inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene conditions can lead to cholera outbreaks and to Hepatitis E, a deadly disease for pregnant women and their babies, while standing water pools can attract malaria-carrying mosquitos.” Beigbeder added, underlining that keeping children safe from disease must be an “absolute priority”.

The report published on Monday said more than 4 thousand suspected cases of diphtheria have been reported among the refugee population, with 32 deaths including at least 24 children.

UNICEF and its partners have launched a diphtheria vaccination campaign, and are working to provide children and families access to safe water and sanitation facilities, but overcrowding and the growing risk of extreme weather increases the risk of further outbreaks.

In addition to the increased threat of disease outbreaks, the cyclone season brings an increased risk of flooding and landslides, a direct risk to children\'s lives, the report marked.

“Even a moderate storm could have a devastating impact, with little time to prepare ahead of the start of the cyclone season in March.”

In addition, the regular monsoon rains starting in June could bring devastating landslides and floods. There is a serious risk that shelters, water systems, latrines and other infrastructure could be severely damaged in storms or floods.

The Government of Bangladesh has taken in more than 650 thousand Rohingya refugees since August 25 and has been working with UNICEF to deliver life-saving support to the most recent and previous influxes of Rohingya refugees as well the host community in Cox\'s Bazar, Bangladesh.