Report: Fear among EU companies on Italy's Euro Zone exit

Istanbul, June 21 (DHA) – According to CNBC Global CFO Council quarterly survey results, there’s "a real fear among European companies that Italy could leave the Euro Zone

Istanbul, June 21 (DHA) – According to CNBC Global CFO Council quarterly survey results, there’s \"a real fear among European companies that Italy could leave the Euro Zone.\"
Almost 77 percent of survey participant high level executives said that they were “somewhat or very concerned” about Italy leaving the Euro Zone.
The survey asked the participants whether they were concerned that Italy will vote to leave the euro zone. While 72.1 percent of the participants said “somewhat concerned”, 4.7 percent told they were “very concerned”.
The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $4.5 trillion in market value.
Italy now has a right-wing populist government at its helm, with much of the power appearing to lie in the hands of interior minister and far-right Lega (League) leader Matteo Salvini.

