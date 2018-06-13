Private sector's foreign debt rose by USD 5.4 billion in the first four months

Istanbul, June 13 (DHA) - As regards private sector’s outstanding loans received from abroad, long-term loans recorded USD 225.1 billion as of April, increasing by USD 3.6 billion whereas short-term loans (excluding trade credits) realized USD 20.1 billion, increasing by USD 1.8 billion in comparison to the end of 2017.

“Developments in Private Sector\'s Outstanding Loans Received From Abroad - April 2018” report released by Turkish Central Bank included following remarks;

“From the borrower’s side, regarding long-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities increased by USD 535 million whereas bond liabilities amounted to USD 31.1 billion, increasing by USD 803 million in comparison to the end of 2017.

“In the same period, non-bank financial institutions’ loan liabilities increased by USD 141 million; whereas bond liabilities amounted to USD 3.6 billion, decreasing by USD 793 million. Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded an increasing of USD 2.8 billion in comparison to the end of 2017; while bond liabilities amounted to USD 7.5 billion, increasing by USD 537 million, as of April.

“Regarding short-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities realized as USD 12.5 billion increasing by USD 215 million; whereas non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities realized as USD 4.6 billion, increasing by USD 1.4 billion in comparison to the end of 2017.

“From the creditor’s side, regarding long-term loans, liabilities to private creditors excluding bonds amounted to USD 156.1 billion, increasing by USD 2.6 billion compared to the end of the previous year.

“Regarding short-term loans, liabilities to private creditors excluding bonds amounted to USD 19.5 billion increasing by USD 1.9 billion compared to the end of the previous year.

“Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans in the amount of USD 225.1 billion, 59.0 percent consists of USD, 34.6 percent consists of Euro, 4.7 percent consists of Turkish lira and 1.7 percent consists of other currencies;

“Of the total short-term loans in the amount of USD 20.1 billion, 45.2 percent consists of USD, 31.0 percent consists of Euro, 23.7 percent consists of Turkish lira and 0.1 percent consists of other currencies.

“As for the sectoral breakdown by the end of April, of the total long-term loans in the amount of USD 225.1 billion, 50.7 percent consist of liabilities of the financial institutions, whereas 49.3 percent consists of the liabilities of the non-financial institutions.

“In the same period, of the total short-term loans in the amount of USD 20.1 billion, 76.0 percent consists of liabilities of the financial institutions, whereas 24.0 percent consists of liabilities of the non-financial institutions.

“Private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis; point out to principal repayments in the amount of USD 70.3 billion for the next 12 months by the end of April.”