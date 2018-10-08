T24 LogoT24 Logo
Dünya

Pakistan may go to IMF but will seek other options first - PM

Istanbul, October 8 (DHA) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan might need to return to the International Monetary Fund to address its mounting balance of payments crisis but would seek funding from friendly countries first, The New Yor

08 Ekim 2018 12:21

Istanbul, October 8 (DHA) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan might need to return to the International Monetary Fund to address its mounting balance of payments crisis but would seek funding from friendly countries first, The New York Times reported.
Khan, who took office in August, blamed Pakistan\'s economic woes on the previous government and repeated a promise to recover billions of dollars he says corrupt officials have stashed abroad.
He has been reluctant to ask the IMF for emergency loans that would be the country\'s second bailout in five years.

Haber, değiştirilmeden kaynağından otomatik olarak eklenmiştir

ETİKETLER

Istanbul OctoberDHAPrime Minister Imran KhanSundayPakistanInternational Monetary FundThe New York TimesKhanAugustHeIMF
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24